From gym-goers to health-conscious eaters, everyone is looking for ways to increase their protein intake. Protein is the building block of our muscles, skin, hormones, and enzymes, essential for repairing tissues and keeping us feeling full for longer. In Indian households, dal is often considered a go-to vegetarian source of protein. But is that piping hot bowl of dal really as protein-rich as we think?





A recent viral Instagram video by celebrity nutritionist Dr Siddhant Bhargava, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, is challenging that very assumption around protein in dal.

"Dal Is Not A Practical Source Of Protein," Says Nutritionist

In his video, Dr Bhargava begins by explaining that 100 grams of raw dal contains roughly 24 grams of protein, similar to 100 grams of chicken. But that comparison changes dramatically once the dal is cooked.

"When we cook this dal, now this is 100 grams of cooked dal. This has 24 grams of protein," he says while pointing to a big serving bowl full of yellow dal. "Let's put this in bowls and see. When I divide them, we get 6 bowls full of dal - and this is your regular bowl of dal, which you eat at lunch or dinner," he continues.





"If there are 24 grams of protein in 6 bowls, then there are only 4 grams of protein left in one bowl. So, if you think a bowl of dal at lunch is giving you enough protein for the day, think again," he adds.





The video, which has crossed 3 million views on Instagram, has sparked a conversation among nutritionists and food enthusiasts about protein quality and quantity in everyday Indian meals.





Should We Stop Eating Dal For Protein?

Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta adds that while dal may not be the richest source of protein per serving, it still plays an important role in a balanced Indian diet.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), healthy adults require 0.6 to 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, assuming normal activity levels and a balanced diet. Most people can meet these needs through a variety of sources, such as:

2-3 servings of pulses or legumes daily

1-2 servings of dairy (milk, curd, paneer)

Whole grains like dalia, roti, or brown rice

Nuts and seeds

Eggs, fish, or poultry (for non-vegetarians)

While that comforting bowl of dal may not be your primary protein fix, it's still a nourishing part of a balanced diet to meet your daily protein requirement.