When it comes to keeping your gut healthy, what you eat can make a big difference. Digestion-friendly foods are often high in fibre, water, and natural compounds that keep things moving smoothly and support overall gut balance. Among fruits, apples and pears are two of the most common choices, regularly recommended for constipation, bloating, or simply improving gut health. Both are juicy, fibre-rich, and hydrating, but when it comes to digestion, they each bring something unique to the table. So, which one deserves the top spot in your diet for smoother digestion? Let's break it down.



Apple For Digestion | Can Apple Help With Digestion

Apples are one of the best-known fruits for gut health. As per a 2016 research, their pectin content (a type of soluble fibre) works like a prebiotic, nourishing good bacteria in your intestines and gut.

Helps relieve constipation: As per a 2025 review, pectin absorbs water, softens stools, and makes bowel movement easier.

Supports gut bacteria: Acts as fuel for probiotics, improving overall digestive balance.

Gentle on the stomach: Apples are light, hydrating, and suitable for most people, even those with mild digestive sensitivity.

Slow release of energy: Since they contain soluble fibre, eating apples slows digestion and prevents sudden sugar spikes.

Pears For Digestion | Digestive Benefits Of Pears

Pears are slightly higher in fibre than apples and come with sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that has mild laxative properties, according to a 2023 study.

Higher fibre content: Since pears are packed with fibre, as per a 2022 article, they help regulate bowel movement and prevent constipation.

Natural laxative effect: Sorbitol attracts water into the intestine, making stools softer and easier to pass.

Combination of fibre types: Pears contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, offering balanced digestive support.

Hydrating and filling: Their high-water content and bulk make them a satisfying choice that's light on digestion.

Apple vs Pear: Which Works Better For Digestion?

Both apples and pears are excellent gut-friendly fruits, but the better choice depends on your specific needs:

Choose apples if you want a gentle, versatile fruit that supports gut bacteria and eases mild constipation.

Choose pears if you struggle with chronic constipation or irregular bowel movement, thanks to their higher fibre and sorbitol.

Mix both in your diet for well-rounded benefits, as apples can help with gut flora and pears can smooth and make your digestion regular.

Best Ways To Add Apples And Pears To Your Diet

Including these fruits daily can help you get the most out of their digestive benefits:

Eat them raw as a mid-morning or evening snack to support satiety and digestion.

Add sliced apples or pears to oats, porridge, or salads for an extra fibre boost.

Choose stewed apples or pears if you have a sensitive stomach—they are easier to digest while still offering fibre.

Avoid pairing them with heavy, fried, or oily foods, which may counter their gut-friendly benefits. Fruits should not be paired with your main meals or snacks.

How To Keep Apples Fresh For Longer

Store in the fridge – Apples stay fresh for up to 4–6 weeks when refrigerated at low temperatures.

Keep away from bananas – Apples release ethylene gas, which ripens nearby fruits faster. Store them separately.

Use a bag – Placing apples in a ventilated plastic or paper bag helps maintain moisture without trapping too much humidity.

Check regularly – One spoiled apple can spoil the rest. Remove any that look bruised or soft.

How To Keep Pears Fresh For Longer

Ripen at room temperature first – Pears are often sold unripe. Keep them on the counter until they soften slightly.

Refrigerate once ripe – To extend freshness, shift ripe pears to the fridge. They'll last 3–5 days longer.

Separate storage – Like apples, pears produce ethylene gas. Store them away from other fruits if you don't want them to over-ripen quickly.

Wrap individually – If storing many pears, wrap each in paper to prevent them from touching and bruising.

So, choose apples and pears as per your health and liking, and keep your digestive system happy!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.