A video going viral on Instagram shows a "paratha scam" in Gurugram that is too funny to miss. In the clip, the person recording the video shared that they were at The Biker's Barn in Gurugram, an "expensive" restaurant where they ordered an Aloo Pyaaz Paratha costing Rs 200. The user explained that the paratha was cut into four pieces, which were neatly stacked for presentation. However, his friend decided to put the pieces back together in the original circular shape to spread some butter on top. It was then that they discovered a rectangular piece of the paratha was missing.





"Ye kisne khaya? [Who ate this?]" they asked jokingly, adding, "Beech mein se 1x3 inch ka paratha gayab hai. Cheating hui hai. [A 1x3-inch paratha piece is missing. This is cheating.]"





Also Read: Woman's Birthday Cake From Zomato Arrives With "Leave At Security" Message

The hilarious video quickly went viral, clocking more than 7 million views.

Watch the video below:







The comments section was flooded with funny reactions:





"They must be testing it before serving," joked one viewer. Another called it "Pie chart parantha."





One user wrote, "Rs 200 paratha is literally a scam." A witty comment read, "It's not a scam, it's a puzzle, and you failed to solve this."





Also Read:Fitness Coach's Cook Quits Job Due To Strict Meal Plan, Internet Lauds Her "Growth Mindset"





The original poster later clarified, "This video is just for fun and humour. It does not mean we got scammed or cheated in any way. I would have raised my concern with the manager or in the video if I had any issues. I've visited @thebikersbarn multiple times, and the food is just too good. But since the video might confuse people, I just wanted to clear things."