There's something oddly comforting about a slice of cheesecake. The melt-in-the-mouth dessert comes packed with creamy layers and a freshly baked, slightly crumbly crust. Be it the classic New York-style delight or a Nutella-topped gooey wonder, cheesecakes have a way of uplifting your mood anytime. But what if you were served a desi cheesecake? If this sounds unbelievable, then you might not have come across Odisha's burnt cheesecake, also known as Chhena Poda. Dubbed the Indian version of cheesecake, its charm lies in its simplicity and caramelised flavour. Food vlogger Nishtha Farma recently shared a video on Instagram, introducing viewers to this mouth-watering dessert.





As per the vlogger, Chhena Poda came into existence by mistake when a confectioner mixed chhena (cottage cheese), sugar, and suji (semolina) together. Accidentally, he left the blend in the oven overnight, only to find it transformed into a crusty, caramelised sweet treat the next morning. Chhena Poda, subtly crispy on the outside and soft-juicy on the inside, is a staple in various Odisha festivals and celebrations. Locals also believe that this baked dish was cooked in the kitchen of the famous Puri Jagannath temple, and hence it is so appetising.

The video shows the confectioners preparing Chhena Poda by following the age-old method. After blending cottage cheese, sugar, and semolina, they transfer the dough-like mixture into leaf-spread bowls. Next, they cover them with additional leaves before putting them on traditional stoves. And that's it! Crispy-baked Chhena Poda is ready to be savoured.

“Can't say how much I miss eating chhena poda. One of the tastiest sweet dishes!” commented a foodie.





“I have tried it and it's so delicious,” admitted another.





One person compared the sweet with “creme brulee” – a French dessert.





“Please don't call it cheesecake; call it a paneer cake. The recipe of a cheesecake altogether is very different from this,” corrected an individual.





“Hygiene crying in the corner,” wrote a critic.





“Yes, FSSI approved super healthy and naturally salty,” read a remark.





So far, the video has received over 9.4 million views.