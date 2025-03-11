As we age, our body changes, and we should make dietary changes accordingly to meet our body's nutritional requirements. Women over 40 often feel drained, have achy bones, feel dizzy sometimes after suddenly getting up, or see black spots in their vision. According to Olympic Sports Nutritionist Ryan Fernando, these are not just signs of exhaustion but could also signal a nutrient gap. For the unversed, the celebrity nutritionist created a customised nutrition plan for Anushka Sharma during her first pregnancy, which included gluten-free and vegetarian food based on the actor's dietary preferences.





Talking about the risk of anaemia in women in his Instagram video, the expert added that if you experience the above-mentioned symptoms, you may be missing three key nutrients in your body - iron, folate and vitamin B12. According to the expert, these three work like a team and when one is low, the others struggle too.

Here Are 3 Key Nutrients For Women Over 40, As Shared By The Nutritionist:

1.Iron

According to the NHS (National Health Service) UK, iron is important in making red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body. A lack of iron can lead to iron deficiency anaemia. Low levels of iron in your body can lead to fatigue, dizziness and weakness. As per the expert, your body needs 18mg of iron which can be obtained from foods like organ meats, spinach and a handful of nuts.

2. Folate

Without folate, your body cannot produce healthy red blood cells or absorb iron properly. For folate, one needs to get 400mg which can be obtained simply from one beetroot, one orange, or one cup of cooked broccoli daily.

3. Vitamin B12

According to Harvard Health, vitamin B12 is essential for keeping your brain and nerves healthy and for making DNA and red blood cells. B12 also helps lower levels of homocysteine, an amino acid linked (in high levels) to dementia, heart disease, stroke, and osteoporosis. The expert adds that vitamin B12 is essential for unlocking folate so that it can be used by the body. You can get 2.6mcg of vitamin B12 from milk, fish or fortified foods.





Bonus Tip: Eat eggs for both folate and vitamin B12. "Just two eggs in a day can make a difference," says the nutritionist.





Get your levels checked to see if you have any nutritional deficiencies and consult your doctor or nutritionist to modify your diet accordingly.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.