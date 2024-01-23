Dairy products aren't the only way to strengthen your bones. If you're lactose intolerant or simply prefer non-dairy options, this one's for you! Maintaining robust bones doesn't mean you have to rely solely on milk and cheese. Adopting a non-dairy diet for stronger bones doesn't mean compromising on flavour or variety. With a colourful array of nutrient-rich foods, you can build and maintain bone strength without a drop of milk. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in a post on her Instagram handle, shared some fantastic alternatives that will provide your body with the essential nutrients it needs for bone health.

Also Read: For Better Bone Strength, Include These 7 Fruits And Vegetables In Your Diet

Here Are 6 Non-Dairy Dietary Options For Strong Bones:

1. Raw Carrots and Spinach Juice:

Start your bone-boosting journey with a refreshing glass of raw carrots and spinach juice. This drink isn't just packed with vitamins; it's also a calcium powerhouse. Approximately 300 mg of calcium can be found in this green elixir, surpassing the 240 mg found in 200 ml of cow's milk.

2. Whole Pulses for Power:

Don't underestimate the humble pulses - rajma, kabuli chana, black dal, kuleeth - they're more than just protein. These legumes boast about 200 mg of calcium per 100 grams of raw dal. Toss them into your salads for a hearty, bone-friendly addition.

Also Read: Bone Health Alert: Stay Away From These 5 Everyday Foods

3. Sesame Seeds - Tiny But Mighty:

White and black sesame seeds are small but mighty when it comes to calcium content. Just 10 grams of sesame seeds pack around 140 mg of calcium. Sprinkle 2-3 tablespoons of these seeds into your daily meals for a crunchy, nutritious boost.

4. Tofu and Edamame - Plant-Powered Goodness:

Embrace the plant-powered goodness of tofu and edamame. These soy-based delights are rich in calcium, offering a tasty alternative to dairy. Incorporate them into your meals for a delightful and bone-strengthening experience.

5. Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like kale and spinach are not only a refreshing addition to meals but also a fantastic source of calcium. Incorporate them into your diet for a nutrient-packed punch that supports your bone health.

6. Vegetables that Pack a Punch - Broccoli and Okra:

Don't forget about broccoli and okra - two vegetables that pack a punch in the calcium department. These versatile veggies can be cooked in various ways, making it easy to include them in your meals and keep your bones strong.





So, whether you're lactose intolerant, a plant-based enthusiast, or just looking to diversify your diet, these non-dairy options will keep your bones happy and healthy.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)