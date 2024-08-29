Wedding celebrations could be fun and hectic at the same time. While your excitement is at its peak to begin a new journey, you need months of planning to put it all together. Jewellery, costume, venue, decoration, food menu and more - the list is super long and you just don't want to compromise anything. But what a bride can't ignore amidst all is a proper beauty regime. If you have your D-Day in the next few months, then surely you have started the bridal skincare routine by now. After all, we all want that extra glow on that very day. Right? Trust us, it can't be achieved with just topical skin care. You heard us.





To get that shine and glow from within, you need to heal the skin with the right kind of diet and lifestyle. Proper hydration, the right kind of meals and regular exercise can help you achieve your goal seamlessly. Here, we found a drink concoction that promises a clear glass skin to all the brides-to-be on their 'Big Day'.

Want That Bridal Glow? Here's How This Beauty Drink Will Help You Get That:

The drink recipe has been shared by nutritionist Richa Gangani on her official Instagram handle. "Say hello to clear and glowing glass-like skin in just 21 days," she writes while mentioning that this drink includes four basic ingredients that are high in antioxidants, vitamin C and vitamin K.

All you need to do is blend beetroot, carrot, curry leaves, and amla, and drink one glass of it every day. You can either strain the drink or have it as is, with the fibre, for better metabolism and digestion. That's it.





Here's Why This Drink Is Just What You Need For Flawless Skin:

1. Because Beetroot - Rich In Vitamin C:

Beetroot is enriched with vitamin C, which can help prevent wrinkles and dry skin. It also contains some amount of lycopene and squalene, which may help reduce skin ageing, leaving you with an inner glow.

2. Carrots - They Improve Elasticity:

Carrot contains beta carotene, vitamin C, and vitamin E that help detoxify your skin, prevent sunburn and improve skin elasticity, along with a natural glow.

3. Curry Leaves For Antioxidants:

The antioxidants and vitamin C in curry leaves are known to aid healthy complexion. Besides the leaves also contain bioactive compounds that may protect your skin from oxidative damage, promoting cell rejuvenation.

4. Amla Promotes Collagen Production:

Amla is a potent source of vitamin C that promotes collagen production - a vital component to maintaining skin's elasticity and firmness. Besides, it is also known to reduce wrinkles, fine lines and ageing spots.





So what are you waiting for? Include this four-ingredient beauty drink in your pre-wedding regime and enjoy healthy skin and overall good health. But always remember, moderation is the key! All the best for your 'Big Day'.