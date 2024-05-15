Was your skin more glowing in the winter months? Apart from sun-tan that may darker your skin tone, many people may experience dull and dry skin in the summer season. The solution? Hydration from within may help. The skin is hydrated from the inside out by pulling fluid from the capillary blood flow in the skin. If you're dehydrated, your skin can simply dry out. In a recent Instagram video, Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja has shared a vibrant pink drink recipe that can help you get a summer glow from within and feel refreshed. What's more, this drink is delicious and the simple albeit powerful ingredients may already be present in your kitchen. Curious? Read on to discover the recipe and its skin health benefits.

How Is This Summer Drink Beneficial For Skin?

This infused water drink uses beetroot, cucumber, lemon, sweet lime and mint leaves. In the video, the nutritionist explains that beetroot contains "antioxidants called betalains which fight free radicals and promote detoxification." According to WebMD, research also shows that drinking beetroot juice could improve inflammation and blood flow, which are both important for skin health.





Further, the nutritionist adds in the video that "cucumbers, lemons, mint leaves and sweet lime provide vitamins, minerals and hydration which support healthy skin cell function." All this goodness makes this drink a delicious and healthy way to stay cool and hydrated in this summer heat, along with having a healthy and glowing skin.

Drinking this fruity and delicious infused water can also be beneficial for those who do not drink enough water throughout the day and end up feeling dehydrated.

How To Make Infused Water For Healthy Skin | Refreshing Pink Drink For Glowing Skin Recipe

To make this infused water for glowing skin, simply wash peel and chop slices of one beetroot, few lemons, one sweet lime, one cucumber and also pick out some mint leaves. Add these wonderful ingredients to a big jar and then pour 1 litre water. Stir well and let it infuse for 2-3 hours. The water will get pinkish in colour. Enjoy this amazing drink 2-3 times a day.

Add this summer-special infused water in your diet and say hello to healthy and hydrated skin!