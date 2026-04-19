Parents often feel that girls are growing up faster - and in many cases, they are. While girls naturally reach certain growth milestones earlier than boys, researchers have also noticed a gradual shift toward earlier puberty over the years. Scientifically speaking, early puberty is generally not considered ideal, as it has been linked to a higher risk of emotional challenges, weight issues, and certain long-term health concerns. So it's worth asking: can food play a role?





Puberty begins when the brain sends signals to the body to start producing hormones. These signals are influenced by factors such as body fat, insulin levels, and overall nutrition. Research suggests that diets high in sugar, processed foods, and excess calories may trigger earlier hormonal changes. On the other hand, simple, home-cooked meals with balanced nutrition appear to support a more natural growth pattern. The good news? You don't need complicated rules. Just a few consistent habits can go a long way.





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Simple Steps That Support Healthy Growth

1. Keep it whole and simple

Base meals around whole grains like roti, brown rice, oats, and millets. These provide steady energy and help maintain stable blood sugar levels, which is important for hormone balance.

2. Add plenty of fruits and vegetables

Aim for a colourful plate. Seasonal fruits and vegetables such as leafy greens, carrots, pumpkin, apples, and citrus fruits provide fibre and essential nutrients. Studies show that children who eat more plant-based foods tend to have better metabolic health.

3. Don't skip protein

Protein supports growth and tissue repair. Everyday foods like dal, chana, rajma, paneer, eggs, curd, nuts, and seeds are more than enough. There's no need for fancy options-simple works best.

4. Include healthy fats (in moderation)

A small handful of nuts and seeds, along with traditional oils, is sufficient. These fats support hormone production without adding excess calories.

5. Stick to homemade, traditional meals

Meals like dal-chawal, roti-sabzi, khichdi, and curd are balanced and nourishing. Fermented foods like curd also support gut health, which is increasingly linked to metabolism and overall well-being.





With constant advertising and social media influence, children are easily drawn toward packaged foods. Instead of strict restrictions, building healthy family habits works better in the long run. Avoid sugary drinks and excess sweets, as high sugar intake can raise insulin levels and, over time, may influence early hormonal changes. Ultra-processed foods such as chips, instant noodles, biscuits, and ready-to-eat snacks are convenient but are often linked to weight gain and poor nutrition.





Fast food as an occasional treat is fine, but replacing regular meals with fast food more than once or twice a week can lead to excessive calorie intake and rapid weight gain. Avoid processed meats and opt for fresh cuts instead. Flavoured milk and sweetened yoghurts often contain hidden sugars; plain milk or curd is a healthier choice. It's not just about food - a healthy lifestyle completes the picture. Daily physical activity or outdoor play, proper sleep (which is crucial for hormone balance), regular meal timings, and maintaining a healthy weight for age are all important.





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My take: There's no need to overcomplicate things with strict diets. If most meals are fresh, balanced, and home-cooked, you're already doing the right thing. Keep routines simple, encourage active play, and focus on consistency.





Early puberty cannot always be prevented - genetics plays a role too. However, a steady, nourishing lifestyle can support a child's natural growth rhythm, laying a strong foundation for long-term health.