At first, it feels like a simple translation problem. You call it 'pickle' in English and ‘achaar' in Hindi. But once you taste them side by side, that idea falls apart almost instantly. Because while they share a common root, they've evolved into two very different culinary worlds. So, are pickles and achaar the same thing? Technically, yes. But also, it seems hard to accept, right?





Both pickle and achaar come from the same basic idea of preserving food using salt, acid, or fermentation. That's the science of pickling. So in that sense, all achaar is pickled. But culturally, culinarily, and even emotionally, achaar is its own category. So, a better way to put it could be: 'All achaars are pickles, but not all pickles are achaars.'

The Real Difference Starts With The Process Of Making Them

When you think of classic pickles, like gherkins, dill pickles, and pickled onions, you're usually looking at a vinegar-based brine, some salt, sugar, and mild spices (like dill and mustard seeds), and sometimes fermentation. Here, the focus is on quick and clean acid and preservation.

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Achaar, on the other hand, is a full-blown ritual. Packed with spices like fenugreek, fennel, nigella, turmeric, and red chilli, it uses oil (often mustard oil) as a preservative. It can be fermented or simply cured, using sunlight, time, and patience. Instead of just preserving the ingredient, achaar transforms it completely. For example, in a mango pickle, the raw mango turns into something deeper, sharper, and more complex.

Flavours Keep Things Exciting

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When it comes to pickles, they are tangy, sour, and sometimes sweet. They're mostly about clean, sharp flavours, cutting through richness in sandwiches, burgers, and fried food. Achaar is spicy, oily, sour but layered, and sometimes bitter or pungent. It doesn't just accompany a meal, it can steal the spotlight. A simple dal-chawal can feel incomplete without that one spoonful of aam ka achaar.





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What About Health And Calories?

This is where the confusion begins.





Pickles are often really low in calories, since they have minimal oil. They are also considered good for gut health because of the fermentation. Naturally, they're often seen as diet-friendly. Achaar, on the other hand, is heavy on oil, rich in spice, and higher in calories. So yes, they're not exactly “diet food.” But they're also not meant to be eaten in large quantities. A little goes a long way.





Achaar and pickles may share the same technique, but they tell completely different stories on the plate.