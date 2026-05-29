Nauheed Cyrusi often gives her fans a glimpse into her love for cooking through fun kitchen experiments and easy homemade recipes. From quirky egg dishes to comforting breakfast ideas, she enjoys trying out new food trends she discovers online and adding her own twist to them. This time, Nauheed decided to recreate a viral chocolate banana frittata recipe she came across on the internet. The delicious result is something every breakfast lover would want to try at home.





Also Read: Nauheed Cyrusi Shares Her Tried-And-Tested Recipe To Make Fudgy Brownies At Home





Nauheed started with assembling the ingredients, including a banana, puff pastry sheets and chocolate spread. The actress scoops the banana a little and fills it with a lot of chocolate spread. The next step is to cut the puff pastry sheet into thin strips and wrap them around the fruit.

Nauheed brushes the banana generously with butter and bakes it for 15 minutes. In the meantime, she turns a Ziploc bag into a DIY piping bag for chocolate sauce. Once the pastry's out, she decorates it with Nutella. Her verdict after one bite - "freaking delicious."

Watch the full video below:

Earlier, Nauheed Cyrusi shared the recipe for a crunchy, flavour-packed snack that health-conscious food lovers cannot stop talking about. All you need is rice paper, seaweed sheets, sesame seeds and soy sauce. The dish gets assembled in minutes and then air-fried until shatteringly crisp.





Also Read: Watch: Actress Nauheed Cyrusi Shows How To Eat 'Love Apple' And Which Variant Tastes Better





The end result is a savoury snack that hits nutty, crunchy and umami all at once. Perfect for sushi fans and guilt-free snacking. It's taken over social media for being healthy yet addictive. Click here to read the full recipe.





Nauheed Cyrusi's recipes are delicious and easy to make. Would you like to try making them at home? Let us know in the comments below.