Every romantic-comedy film has that scene wherein the characters unwind after a long day with a glass of red wine. Red wine is also our top pick when it comes to pairing it with a bowl of pasta or some crispy Neapolitan pizzas. We have no qualms about reaching out for a quick sip of wine every now and then, but when it comes to its health quotient, most of us are unaware. Surprisingly, drinking wine in moderation can actually be quite beneficial for our health. The wine offers some amazing health benefits for our bodies that we may not know. From improving heart health to increasing life longevity, there are so many benefits that wine has to offer.

Here Are 6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Wine You May Not Know:

1. Improves Heart Health

Wine consumption, in moderation, may have a positive impact on heart health. Research suggests that wine has a high concentration of antioxidants and polyphenols that may improve metrics like blood pressure and cholesterol. Reports also said that wine may lower the risk of heart attacks.

2. For Stronger Bones

Believe it or not, drinking wine may actually help strengthen your bones. Studies have found that bone mineral density was higher among those who moderately consume wine. It is said that red wine is more beneficial for bones than white wine.

Red wine is said to be more beneficial than white wine. Photo Credit: iStock

3. Elevates Mood And Relieves Stress

Certain compounds present in wine are said to elevate mood by regulating the level of serotonin in the brain. An occasional glass of wine may also help relieve stress, regulate sleep cycles and prove beneficial for mental health. However, it is important to note that excessive drinking may have the opposite effect.

4. Better Gut Health

At the end of the day, wine is of course a fermented product which means that it is great for gut health. Studies have found that the polyphenols present in wine may act as a prebiotic and promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria.





Mulled wine, sangria and more can be made to get the maximum benefits out of wine. Photo: iStock

5. Anti-Ageing Effects

Thanks to its high antioxidant content, wine may have an anti-ageing effect on the body. It promotes supple and glowing skin as well as healthy, shiny hair and improves fine lines and wrinkles on the face. Further, research has said that moderate consumption may have a positive effect on longevity too.

6. Improves Brain Health

Red wine contains resveratrol that has been shown in studies to reverse the effect of brain damage. Further, wine reduces inflammation and oxidative stress in the body which further improves brain health and may also prevent loss of vision.





So, next time you to plan to drink, opt for a glass of wine without thinking twice! But do remember to consume it in moderation - that is, two glasses per day for men and one glass per day for women as recommended by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Excessive drinking may prove to do more harm than good and have a detrimental impact on liver health. Further, do not mix drinking and driving and practice road safety.