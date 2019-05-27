This Is What Your Wine Preference Says About You - Why Red Wine Is A Healthier Option

Your wine preferences tell a lot about your personality traits.

Wine is arguably one of the most popular drinks around the world; and why not? There are numerous variations, blends and flavours of wine to choose from - and there we struggle to pick the right wine for the evening. And, the struggle becomes even more difficult when we need to pick between the classics - red wine and white wine! Both these wines are equally good in taste and are ideal to kick-off a lovely evening. But did you know that your wine preferences tell a lot about your personality traits? Intriguing, right? As per a recent study, if someone chooses white wine, they are more likely to like punk music and are night owls and extroverts, while the ones who choose red wine are more of a wine aficionado, wake up early and love jazz music.





Wine connoisseurs or wine aficionados are the experts who possess knowledge about how to correctly hold a wine glass and how long does it take for wine to oxidise, which makes it unsuitable for consumption. According to Fox News, "the results of the poll revealed that 45 percent of white wine drinkers were also identified as curious, sarcastic, perfectionists, prefer cats to dogs and spend slightly less money on wine. On the other hand, around 31 percent red wine drinkers were more adventurous, humble, claimed to be wine aficionados, introvert, a dog-lover, opposed to a cat lover and spend slightly more on drinking."

The researchers further evaluated the knowledge of wine aficionados and the ones who host events frequently.





