The consciousness around health and fitness has risen immensely, especially in the post-pandemic era. We are all quite well aware of what we are eating and drinking, and the impact it has on our body and health. Gone are the days when we would be snacking endlessly between our meals. Mindless bingeing has given way to mindful eating, and rightly so. If you are looking for ways to get fit and kickstart your weight loss journey, we have just what you need. Curd with raisins is the weight loss remedy that celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared as part of her ongoing series called the 12-week fitness project.





Although it has been part of the Indian traditional home remedies, we often tend to forget or sideline these simple customs. Rujuta Diwekar revealed in her post that having curd set with raisins was not just an excellent home remedy for weight loss, but for overall health too. She said that it was simple to make, affordable and something that everyone could try. It was suitable to satiate mid-meal hunger pangs or simply give our digestive system a boost of good bacteria.





Raisins are touted to be good prebiotics. Photo Credit: iStock

Why Is Curd With Raisins A Healthy Weight Loss Remedy? | Health Benefits Of Curd With Raisins

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar revealed that curd is a good probiotic, while raisins are high in soluble fibre and act as a prebiotic. When paired together, they can promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut. "Curd is also a well-documented intervention for regulating cholesterol levels, reducing BP and promoting weight loss. It works that much better in the elderly and the young as it prevents constipation and makes it easy to chew on raisins," wrote Rujuta in the caption.





She further said that curd with raisins can reduce gut inflammation as well as bloating. This can aid your weight loss journey. In fact, it is also a great home remedy for keeping gums and teeth healthy and maintaining strong bones and joints.

How To Set Curd With Raisins | Easy Process Of Making Curd With Raisin

The process of setting curd with raisins was explained by the celebrity nutritionist in her video. First, she took a bowl of lukewarm milk in a bowl. Then she added 4-5 raisins to it and a tiny portion of curd that was set the previous night. Diwekar recommended it be mixed 32 times as per the tradition for best results. Then, the curd was left to set in a cool dry place for 8 hours minimum.





The resulting curd set with raisins could be consumed as a mid-meal snack at 4 pm, or along with lunch itself.

Watch the full video by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar here: