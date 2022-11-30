Weight loss is a journey we all strive towards. We increase our exercise levels and maintain a healthy diet to shed those excess kilos. But sometimes, no matter what we do, we simply can't rid ourselves of that stubborn weight. Questions plague our mind by the minute - is it something that we're doing wrong? Should we try a different diet or exercise regime? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar revealed that there are often some common mistakes that we make in our weight loss programs. These are mistakes that are mostly avoidable with a little bit of extra effort. Take a look at the post she shared here:

"Top 3 mistakes everyone makes while losing weight," read the caption to the post by Rujuta Diwekar. The post has received over 26k likes and hundreds of comments since it was shared.

Here Are The Top 3 Weight Loss Mistakes Shared By Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar:

1. Waiting For The Right Moment

According to Rujuta Diwekar, there is no right day or time to start eating right or taking up an exercise regime. This is especially the thought process since the year 2022 is coming to a close and people often start new diet regimes in the first week of 2023. "Waiting for 2023 to start eating right and signing up for exercise - the right time is NOW. It won't take away from the progress you make in 2023, only accelerate it," wrote Rujuta Diwekar in her post.

2. Number-Based Weight Loss

Rujuta Diwekar highlighted that weight loss is never about the numbers. It does not matter how much your exact weight is as there are other factors to keep in mind as well. Warning against making weight loss a 'number game', Diwekar wrote in her post, "Health is not about a number, nothing ever is. If you lose weight but also lose sleep, appetite and happiness, then you are just in a lose-lose situation. Gaining health is the key to losing weight."





Sometimes, we may be doing everything right but it takes time to show results. Photo: iStock

3. Sustainable Diet Plans

The celebrity nutritionist has been a strong proponent of eating healthy, home-cooked food with an indulgence every now and then. Diwekar warned against fad diets or popping pills, saying weight loss wasn't a one-time thing but a lifestyle in itself. "Lifestyle is about sleep hygiene, ordering out lesser and cooking in more. It's about doing less drama and relishing your food nice and slow. It's about exercising like there's a tomorrow because there is one," she said in her post.





The idea is to keep meals simple and eat local, seasonal produce without compromising on taste. "Keeping it simple is not as complex as it's made out to be. Try sustainability for a change and fitness is yours for keeps or get there fast and forever," added Diwekar.





What did you think of the top 3 weight loss mistakes shared by Rujuta Diwekar? Tell us in the comments below.