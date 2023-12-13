The rising cases of diabetes all around us prompt us to take better care of our health and our diet. For some, the word "diabetes" echoes through generations, if there is a long family history. It is a subtle reminder to be mindful of our lifestyle choices to prevent it we have the tendency. The cause of diabetes is largely pinned on an unhealthy lifestyle, but many times, genes also play a role. If diabetes is prevalent in your family, it is of utmost importance to take preventive measures to evade the illness. But how? Through your diet.

Why Is It Important To Prevent Diabetes?

Why does it matter, you ask? Diabetes, if left unchecked, can be harmful to our well-being. It's not just about insulin shots and glucose levels; it's a lifestyle condition that, when managed well, allows us to live healthily. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan further explains, "Because type 2 diabetes is a serious, chronic health condition that can lead to other serious health issues such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, and kidney failure. If you can prevent or even delay getting type 2 diabetes, you can lower your risk for all those other conditions." In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Leema Mahajan shared 5 things to do to prevent diabetes if you have a family history of diabetes.

How Can You Prevent Diabetes? Here Are 5 Steps To Take If You Have A Family History:

1. Take Enough Protein:

It's time to welcome protein into our daily routine with open arms. Aim for at least 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight every day. This nutrient powerhouse not only helps in maintaining muscle mass but also keeps you feeling fuller for longer, curbing those unnecessary cravings.

2. Eat Carbs Mindfully:

Carbs are not the enemy, but too much is. Avoid having only carbs in your meal. Instead, pair them up with proteins, veggies, legumes and healthy fats, so you don't end up overconsuming carbs. This ensures a slower release of glucose into the bloodstream, keeping those sugar levels steady.

3. ACV Helps

A humble yet potent solution in our fight against diabetes is apple cider vinegar. Take one tablespoon of this ACV with water 30 minutes before a carb-rich meal. It helps in improving insulin sensitivity, making it easier for our bodies to manage those post-meal sugar spikes.





4. Put Gaps In Between Meals

Maintain a 4-5 hour gap between each meal and resist the urge to snack after dinner. This fasting period allows our bodies to process glucose efficiently and prevents unnecessary spikes.





5. Move Those Muscles:

Regular physical activity not only helps us lose weight and gain a desired physique; it also plays a role in diabetes prevention. Engage in activities that strengthen your muscles-be it a dance class, a brisk walk, or lifting weights. Muscles act like glucose sponges, soaking up excess sugar from the bloodstream.





Making these changes isn't just about saying no to diabetes. It's also telling a better story for our family's health. Every small choice matters, and each step we take is like a step toward a brighter, healthier future.