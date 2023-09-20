Salads are one of the best food items you can add to your diabetes diet. Salads can bring some lovely colours, tastes and textures to an otherwise boring meal plan. They are a wonderful way to ensure you eat fresh veggies on a regular basis. Don't agree with us? Do you find salads boring and feel forced to eat them? Well, we are here to change your mind. We have put together a short list of salads for diabetics that are yummy and easy to make. Each of them has at least one interesting ingredient that is sure to make them more appealing:

Here Are 6 Delicious And Healthy Salads For Diabetics:

1. Moong Dal Salad

In this nutritious desi salad, moong dal, carrots, cumin seeds, coriander and coconut are mixed with a light dressing. Sounds like a fascinating combination, doesn't it? This salad is bound to bring some novelty to your daily routine. Watch the recipe video for it here. Note: Although the general recipe mentions sugar, diabetics can skip it or replace it with a little organic honey or any other natural sweetener.

2. Rajma Chana Salad

Salads for Diabetics: Make beans the protein in your salads. Photo Credit: iStock

Beans and lentils are a must-have for diabetics since they are packed with protein, fibre and several nutrients. Apart from traditional lunch or dinner dishes, you can also consume them as part of salads. This simple rajma chana salad can be a good start. It also contains a few juicy veggies that give it a refreshing twist. Find the full recipe here.

3. Chickpea Salad

This is another salad featuring chickpeas (chana) that you must not miss. It has a delectable olive oil dressing with a hint of cumin (jeera). Salads like these show you how to make the most of the goodness of Indian and foreign ingredients together. Read the detailed recipe here.

4. Methi Dana Salad

Fenugreek leaves and seeds (methi dana) are said to be diabetic-friendly ingredients and are commonly available. A unique way to have methi seeds is to incorporate them into your salad. Believe us, once you try it, you'll be surprised at the difference this addition makes. For your reference, here's an easy methi dana salad recipe you can recreate at home.

5. Paneer Salad

Salads for diabetics: Add paneer to your salads to give them a yummy upgrade. Photo Credit: iStock

Another desi ingredient full of health benefits is good old paneer. It is rich in protein and essential minerals. You can choose low-fat paneer if it suits your requirements better. Paneer can be a great salad ingredient as it absorbs flavour well while lending the mixture a delightful softness. Many different veggies and seasonings go with paneer. You can simply opt for carrots, tomatoes, onions and coriander leaves if you wish. Click here for the full recipe.

6. Capsicum And Broccoli Salad

Broccoli is considered one of the superfoods for diabetics. You can use it to make many different types of food items. If you're looking for a broccoli salad, we've got you covered. Our special recipe also contains red bell peppers (capsicum) and a vinegar dressing with some distinctive flavours. Find the complete recipe here.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.