Diet Rich In Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Lower Asthma Symptoms In Children: Study

According to a recent study, eating omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods may help reduce risk of children developing asthma symptoms which are triggered by indoor air pollution. The study was published in 'American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine'.





Researchers said that families and health care providers should try to protect their children from harmful effects of indoor air pollution by serving a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids. They should also try to limit their omega-6 fatty acids intake, the kind of fat you find in soybean oil and corn oil.





"Our group is working on ways to reduce the levels of indoor air pollution in Baltimore City homes," said lead author of the study, Emily Brigham.





"Results are promising, but we don't want to stop there," Brigham added.





The findings revealed that for each additional gram of omega-6 intake, children had 29 per cent higher odds of being in a more severe asthma category. On the other hand, with each 0.1-gram increase in levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the diet, the odds of daytime asthma symptoms was 3-4 percent lower.





Asthma is a condition where your airways become inflamed, which causes difficulty in breathing. Indoor air pollution is said to trigger the risk too; cooking, cleaning activities and cigarette smoke, often lead to indoor pollution.





Some of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids are fish, nuts and seeds. They help keep your heart healthy, reduce inflammation and also boost brain activity.

Omega-6 fatty acids are primarily found in vegetable oils (including corn, soybean, safflower, and sunflower), as came out in other studies, have mixed effects on health, but have the potential to promote inflammation.The researchers, however, noted that it doesn't prove the relationship between fatty acids and asthma severity.





"Among populations known to be disproportionately affected by asthma, we may find that improving diet and air pollution together has the greatest impact on health," said Brigham





(With inputs ANI)















