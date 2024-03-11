After every meal, do you itch for anything sweet? Normal sweet cravings are common. But if you constantly look for meetha in the kitchen, especially after every meal, then it may be a cause of concern. Dietitian Sejal Ahuja on her Instagram page 'nutritics_by_sejal' revealed that all sweet cravings are not ordinary. Some cravings may be due to a deficiency of vitamins and minerals. And excessive sugar cravings are usually due to magnesium deficiency in the body. So, the solution is consuming magnesium-rich foods which help in suppressing the craving.





"Magnesium plays a key role in glucose metabolism, and its deficiency may contribute to sugar cravings. Magnesium-rich foods can help suppress sugar cravings by stabilizing blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity," she wrote in the Instagram post.

Here Are 7 Sources Of Magnesium-Rich Foods:

1. Pumpkin Seeds:

With a whopping 592 mg of magnesium per 100 grams, pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of nutrition. Sprinkle them over salads or enjoy them as a crunchy snack to boost your magnesium intake.

2. Almonds:

Crunchy and delicious, almonds contain approximately 268 mg of magnesium per 100 grams. Munch on a handful of almonds as a wholesome snack or add them to your morning oatmeal for a nutrient-packed start to your day.

3. Spinach:

Popeye's favourite leafy green not only boasts iron but also provides 79 mg of magnesium per 100 grams. Incorporate spinach into your salads, smoothies, or sauteed dishes for a healthy dose of magnesium.

4. Cashews:

Creamy and satisfying, cashews offer approximately 292 mg of magnesium per 100 grams. Enjoy them as a standalone snack or sprinkle them over stir-fries and curries for added flavour and crunch.

5. Sunflower Seeds:

Bursting with flavour and nutrients, sunflower seeds contain around 325 mg of magnesium per 100 grams. Add them to baked goods, granola bars, or enjoy them straight out of the bag for a convenient magnesium boost.

6. Dark Chocolate (70-85% cocoa):

For those with a sweet tooth, dark chocolate provides a guilt-free indulgence while delivering approximately 176 mg of magnesium per 100 grams. Choose dark chocolate with a higher cocoa content for maximum health benefits.

7. Figs:

Sweet and succulent, figs offer around 68 mg of magnesium per 100 grams. Enjoy fresh figs as a snack, or incorporate dried figs into your morning cereal or yoghurt for a nutritious boost.





By incorporating these magnesium-rich foods into your daily diet, you can help regulate your blood sugar levels and reduce those persistent sugar cravings.



