Are you the type who considers a meal incomplete without dessert? Do sugar-filled coffee drinks and candies pose a challenge to your self-control? You're not alone. The occasional craving for sugary delights is a common phenomenon. Sugar triggers the release of endorphins, making us feel good. Whether it's birthday cakes or Christmas treats, sugar seems to be a part of every rewarding indulgence. However, excessive sugar intake can lead to health issues like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. If you're seeking ways to manage sugar cravings, are on a weight loss journey, or simply want to enhance your diet, explore our guide to 5 foods that can be a game-changer for you.





Also Read: Is Brown Sugar Better than White Sugar? You Will be Surprised!

Nuts are a healthy binge-snacking option when you crave sugary foods.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Foods That Can Help You Curb Your Sugar Cravings

1. Dried Fruits

Has it ever happened to you that whenever you are hungry, your mom has handed you a jar of dried nuts instead of sugary treats? Well, dried nuts are an excellent option to munch on whenever you have sugar cravings. These nuts are packed with essential minerals, vitamins, and fibres that are beneficial for you in contrast to sugary gummies. Nuts can help with your blood sugar levels and may avoid energy crashes which normally happen with refined sugars. Moreover, dried nuts are naturally sweet and can help with your weight loss. So, if you eat dried nuts instead of sugar-loaded munchies, you can keep your sugar cravings as well as your calories in check.

2. Sweet Potatoes

A delightful winter produce, sweet potatoes can help you fight your sugar cravings. Loaded with fibre, sweet potatoes have complex carbohydrates that offer a naturally sweet flavour. The slow digestion of fibre also helps you feel full for a longer period, curbing your desire for sugary foods. What's more, sweet potatoes can help with a steady release of glucose into your bloodstream, which can help with your body's blood sugar regulation. As per USDA, one medium sweet potato with its skin can provide almost 4 grams of fibre. So, bake, roast, or mash them, but try to include sweet potatoes in your diet to fight off your sugar cravings.

3. Dark chocolate-covered fruit

Can't find anything to satiate your sweet tooth? Then why not try dark chocolate-covered fruits? Dark chocolate is packed with flavonoids that can help improve your heart health. It is also known for lowering blood pressure and inflammation and may improve your brain's ability in terms of attention, learning, and memory. Fruits, on the other hand, are a good source of vitamins and fiber. Strawberries, for example, are packed with antioxidants like Vitamin C that can help support your immune system, manage blood sugar levels, and guard against health conditions like diabetes and high cholesterol. However, dark-chocolate-covered strawberries are not the only fruits that you can consume when your sugary cravings kick in. You can also include other options like oranges, bananas, and kiwis.

Unsweetened yogurt can make for an excellent snack when you crave sugar.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Unsweetened Flavored Yogurt

A nutritious remedy for your sugar cravings, unsweetened flavoured yogurt can be a great way to satiate your taste buds. Yogurt, which is thick and creamy in texture, can provide you with a feeling of satisfaction. It is packed with high-quality protein, calcium, and probiotics which are essential for a happy digestive system. If you opt for plain yogurt, you can substitute the sweetness with natural additions like honey, maple syrup, or fresh fruits. So, if you want a healthy substitute to fight your sugar cravings, then unsweetened flavoured yogurt could be an excellent option.

5. Sugar-free Gum

Ever had a sugar craving right in the middle of traffic? Carry sugar-free gum with you! For some people, unsweetened gum can help manage sugar cravings. A study published in 2010 in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience concluded that chewing gum can help reduce your stress and increase attention span. So, chewing gum, especially the ones without sugar, can help curb your sweet tooth without the added calories and sweetness found in traditional varieties. Sugar-free gum can give you sensory satisfaction while also keeping your oral health in check.





Also Read: Sugar Not Sweet For Skin: 5 Side-Effects Of Sugar You Should Know





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.