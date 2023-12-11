In this chilly season, experiencing winter depression is something that you might not have thought of. As the awareness about the same has increased, the term dopamine – a feel-good hormone that plays an important role in brain health – has been popularized as it massively affects your mood, attention, memory, learning, behaviour, and other bodily functions. In fact, dopamine deficiency has been linked to Parkinson's disease, depression, being unmotivated, moody, etc., which could hamper your day-to-day life. If this is something that you could relate to, then we have made a list of five dopamine-boosting foods that you can incorporate to live a happy, healthy life!

What Is Dopamine?

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter generated within the brain's substantia nigra, ventral tegmental area, and hypothalamus. It is a special chemical, like your brain's happy messenger, that helps you regulate your mood and pleasure. Think of it as when you hug a friend or eat your favourite food, your brain releases dopamine that creates a feel-good moment for you.





5 Dopamine Boosting Foods | Foods That Increase Your Dopamine Levels

Chocolate helps in boosting dopamine levels in your body.

Photo Credit: iStock

Chocolate You won't believe this but chocolate can elevate your mood and dopamine levels. This is because chocolate contains a chemical called tyramine, which triggers a positive feeling response in your body, which is often dubbed as euphoric. A research paper published in 2013 in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology proved that chocolate increases mood levels and is often consumed while under emotional stress. Moreover, chocolate is also considered a dopamine-boosting food since it contains Phenylethylamine, a feel-good hormone that increases our pulse rate and causes a similar effect on people when they fall in love. So, the next time you are feeling low, give yourself a sweet treat and smile! Dry Nuts and seeds Not just excellent for binge snacking, dry nuts and seeds are also high-protein foods that boost dopamine levels in your body. Dry nuts and seeds contain several nutrients that increase your dopamine levels. A key amino acid, called tyrosine, helps in achieving the same as when it breaks down in the body, it converts to dopamine. A research paper published in 2016 in the journal Nutrients found that regular consumption of walnuts by a group of healthy young male over eight weeks significantly improved their mood. So, start incorporating a handful of mixed nuts and seeds like almonds, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, peanuts, and sesame seeds, trail mix, into your diet and boost your dopamine levels naturally! Fish

Fish is packed with Omega-3 fatty acids.

Photo Credit: iStock Not many people know but Vitamin B deficiency in your body can also hamper the production of dopamine levels. More specifically, Vitamin B6. Fish comes in the list of dopamine-boosting foods as it is packed with a variety of vitamins and minerals, among them vitamin B6 and iron. These serve as crucial co-factors in the synthesis of dopamine, playing integral roles in the enzymatic processes responsible for converting tyrosine into dopamine. Moreover, fatty fish like mackerel, tuna, and salmon are packed with Omega-3 Fatty Acids, which are thought to enhance brain receptors associated with dopamine, and aid in brain development and function, according to a paper published in HHS Public Access. Fruits and Vegetables Packed with vitamins and minerals, consuming fruits and vegetables regularly is one of the easiest ways to boost dopamine levels in your body. Bananas, oranges, apples, strawberries, watermelon, beets, avocados, tomatoes, velvet beans, peas, green leafy vegetables, etc., are packed with Tyrosine precursors, vitamin B6 and antioxidants that help in dopamine production in the body, along with fibre and blood sugar control, revealed in the research published in 2018 in the journal Nutrients backs this knowledge. Coffee If taken in moderation, coffee can be an amazing dopamine-boosting food that you can add to your diet. Just like other things that help you stay awake, the caffeine in coffee does something cool to your brain. It messes with the adenosine receptors that normally slow down your brain. When caffeine does its thing, it starts a process that ends up making more dopamine in your brain. This makes the parts of your brain linked to feeling good and thinking light up. A study published in Translational Psychiatry found that caffeine in coffee can make your brain more alert and produce extra dopamine, which is why you feel more awake and focused after having coffee.

Sure, diet plays an important role in feeling good and elevating your mood, but some lifestyle changes can help you experience these changes a bit faster.





Exercising regularly can help boost your dopamine levels.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 4 Additional Tips To Boost Dopamine Levels In Your Body:

Get enough sleep. An average adult should have at least seven to eight hours of sound sleep. Exercise more. Take 30-40 minutes out of your daily schedule to dedicate it to your body. Meditate. Meditation has been known to have a positive impact on mental health. Do what you love. This could range from anything like pursuing your hobby or listening to music.