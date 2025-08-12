It was Suniel Shetty's 64th birthday yesterday, August 11. The actor, who has been impressing viewers with his versatile performances, was showered with lovely wishes on his special day. But it was his granddaughter Evaraah's heartwarming gesture that made the birthday boy's day all the more memorable. Evaraah, born on March 24, is the daughter of actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul.





On Monday, Suniel Shetty treated fans to an adorable image of a quirky animal-themed birthday cake on Instagram. The thick and creamy dessert came with a soft, blue-tinted base. It was decorated with fondant figures of farm animals, including a cow, a horse, a chicken, and two ducklings—all painted in vibrant food colours. There was a small brown-hued fence, sugary cloud miniatures, and a cute red barn on top. The words "Happy Birthday, Ajja (grandfather)" were written on the delicious treat with chocolate ice cream. Yes, it was little Evaraah's gift to her grandfather Suniel Shetty. The side note read, "My most precious, from my most precious."

Watch Suniel Shetty's post below:

Although Suniel Shetty gives in to occasional sweet indulgences, like on his birthday, the actor is a hardcore practitioner of healthy eating. Do you know he regularly nurtures and maintains his home garden, enjoying fresh produce from nature? Last year, the Hera Pheri film star shared a video on Instagram where he was seen plucking ripe lemons from his garden. He admired the homegrown goodness with pride before carefully cutting the citrus fruits. Next, he collected them in a tray. The caption said, "Yellow lemons: the colour of sunshine, happiness, health and pure energy." Read all about it here.





Previously, Suniel Shetty opened up about his diet in a conversation with Chanda Kochhar on his podcast Journey Unscripted. The actor revealed, "I quantify my food and make sure there are things I don't eat. Anything white for me is taboo, whether it's milk because I'm lactose intolerant or whether it's white rice or ice cream... I pack my dinner off by 7 in the evening."





Once again, a very happy birthday to the fit and fabulous Suniel Shetty.