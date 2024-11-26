Winters are all about enjoying the pleasant weather and indulging in warm, comforting foods. However, this winter, things are slightly different as pollution levels are on the rise, especially in the national capital. So, even though the weather is pleasant, many are avoiding stepping out due to the fear of catching a cold or cough. This means we need to be extra cautious about our diet and take steps to strengthen our immunity. Have you been feeling under the weather lately and looking for a natural immunity boost? Why not try atta and gond ki raab? This traditional recipe is packed with essential nutrients and can help you fight the winter chill. Before we get into the recipe, let's first explore what exactly raab is.

What Is Raab?

Raab is a desi, porridge-like drink, traditionally consumed during winter. Ask your grandmother or grandfather, and they'll tell you how it was a go-to remedy for treating colds, coughs, and sore throats. Not only is raab extremely comforting but it can also be made with various ingredients. Traditionally, raab is prepared with a mix of whole wheat flour (atta), ghee, spices, and jaggery. Nowadays, you'll find other variations, such as bajre ki raab and gond ki raab. In terms of texture, raab is thick and creamy-just like a warm porridge.

Why Is Atta And Gond Ki Raab Good For Immunity?

Has Antibacterial Properties: Gond, also known as edible gum, is prized for its antibacterial properties. Consuming this raab regularly can help prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, thus ensuring you don't fall sick as often.

Gond, also known as edible gum, is prized for its antibacterial properties. Consuming this raab regularly can help prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, thus ensuring you don't fall sick as often. Rich In Antioxidants: According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), gond is also rich in antioxidants. Adding antioxidant-rich foods to your diet is key when boosting immunity, and this gond ki raab offers just that. It can help your body fight infections effectively.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), gond is also rich in antioxidants. Adding antioxidant-rich foods to your diet is key when boosting immunity, and this gond ki raab offers just that. It can help your body fight infections effectively. Packed With Essential Vitamins: Both gond and atta are rich in essential nutrients, making them great for strengthening the immune system. Gond is high in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, while atta is a good source of Vitamin B, which helps in energy production and overall health.

How To Make Atta And Gond Ki Raab | Atta And Gond Ki Raab Recipe

The recipe for atta and gond ki raab was shared by the Instagram page @cookwithnidhiii. To make it, you'll need just a handful of ingredients and about 10 minutes of your time. Start by heating desi ghee in a pan. Next, add whole wheat flour and roast it on a low flame for about 3-4 minutes, or until it turns golden brown. Then, add the gond in batches and mix well. Pour in a glass of water and allow the mixture to boil for a few minutes. Top with chopped almonds and sugar to taste. For a healthier option, you can substitute sugar with jaggery. Boil the raab until the sugar or jaggery fully dissolves. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the detailed recipe video here:



Isn't this incredibly easy to prepare? Try making it at home and nourish your body from within this winter.