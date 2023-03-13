All essential nutrients play a role in the upkeeping of our health. If fibre is good for digestion, protein induces satiety and carbs give us energy. One feature of foods that we often overlook is antioxidants. You should know that antioxidant-rich foods also help build our health in so many ways, that they should be an essential part of your diet. An antioxidant is a compound that protects cells from damage caused by oxidants (or free radicals). Oxidants are produced by the body to fight off diseases but when to grow in large quantities, they may attack the cells, and increase the risk of heart problems. So, besides helping in strengthening our immunity, antioxidants are also important for sound heart health. Now that we have enough reasons to enrich our diet with antioxidants, let's take a look at some of the most common anti-oxidant foods you can include in your diet.





Here're 5 Antioxidant-Rich Foods For Good Heart Health And Immunity:

1. Kidney Beans

There are various kinds of beans - red kidney beans, black kidney beans, pinto beans and so on. All of them are great sources of antioxidants, and proteins as well. Since beans are low in cholesterol and fast, they make the idea food for your heart-friendly diet.

Kidney beans are a good source of iron, phosphorus and potassium.

2. Walnuts

Every cardiologist suggests having walnuts every day. That's because they are low in cholesterol and sodium but high in a kind of antioxidant, called polyphenol. Experts advise eating around 30 grams of nuts every day, and they should always include 1-2 walnuts.

Walnuts are rich in heart-healthy fats.

3. Dark Chocolate

This is for all chocolate lovers. Did you know that dark chocolate is deemed good for heart health and immunity? A study conducted by Harvard researchers claims that chocolates with at least 70% cocoa are good for your heart, mind and overall bodily health. Of course, moderation is key to reaping its benefits.





Dark chocolate is made from cacao seeds.

4. Barley

Traditional whole grains are making a comeback in modern diets because their benefits have been realised now. Barley is one such grain that offers immense health benefits. It is highly rich in antioxidants. But people avoid the grain as it is heavy on the stomach. A great way to consume it is in its soaked sprouted form. This process also increases its antioxidant level.

5. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries - all are full of important vitamins and minerals, which protect the cells from free radical damage and lower the risk of inflammation. Berries also contain phytochemicals that are known to promote heart health.











Pick these antioxidant-rich foods today to lead a healthier life with good immunity.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.