Ready or not, here comes the monsoon season to wash away your summer distress! But, before you dive headfirst into the puddles of joy, let's talk about the not-so-fun part - those pesky health concerns that come along with the rain. We're talking about waterborne, airborne, and foodborne diseases that can put a damper on your monsoon excitement. Trust us, you don't want to spend your rainy days battling diarrhoea, vomiting, and a fever that makes you feel like you're in a sauna. So, listen up and learn how to dance your way through the monsoon while keeping those foodborne diseases at bay. Let's make this a season of tasty treats, not tummy troubles!

Why The Risk Of Foodborne Diseases Increases During Monsoon?

It's true that monsoon provides relief from the extreme summer heat, but it also increases humidity. High humidity, coupled with increased moisture in the air, creates favourable conditions for the growth of bacteria, mold, and fungi, including Staphylococcus and E. coli. Perishable foods, when left unattended, become breeding grounds for these microorganisms, leading to contamination. That's not all; body temperature also plays a key role in this situation.

With the monsoon showers, you experience drastic fluctuations in temperature outside, making the body susceptible to bacterial and viral attacks, resulting in various infections and diseases. Therefore, it is always recommended to consume the right kind of food, stored safely, to build strong immunity against viral attacks.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Important Tips To Prevent Foodborne Diseases During Monsoon:

1. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption:

By now, we all know how important it is to clean fresh produce before consuming it. This practice becomes even more crucial during monsoons. The outer skin of fruits and vegetables often contains harmful bacteria, which, if not cleaned properly, can contaminate your meal and lead to several diseases.

2. Try to consume freshly made food:

Experts suggest eating freshly made food to avoid health risks. Cooking your food thoroughly helps kill microorganisms, making it safe to eat. Additionally, storing food incorrectly leads to bacterial growth, turning the food poisonous.

3. Store excess food properly:

As mentioned earlier, consuming freshly cooked food is the best practice. However, what should you do when you have excess food at home? You can't just toss it for no reason! Instead, we suggest following every safety measure and storing it properly. Always allow cooked food to cool down and store it in a sterilized, airtight container in the refrigerator. The idea is to prevent the food from absorbing excess moisture from the air.

4. Use clean water for cooking and drinking:

During the monsoon, the risk of water contamination increases, especially when stored water is left in an open container for too long. The best practice is to use clean and purified water for cooking and drinking to maintain a healthy gut during the monsoon.

5. Include more seasonal produce in your diet:

In addition to practising safe food habits, it is equally important to consume nutritious foods, especially seasonal ones. Seasonal produce helps you stay nourished and boosts your immunity against external viral attacks.

Enjoy a safe and healthy monsoon, everyone!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.