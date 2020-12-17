Green Coffee For Diabetes: These Coffee Bites Are Perfect Festive Treat For Diabetics

Diabetes is a common condition nowadays

Highlights Diabetes causes fluctuations in blood sugar levels

Diabetics need to keep their calorie intake in check

Green coffee is said to do wonders for diabetes management

Diabetes is one of the lifestyle diseases that still has no cure, and the steep rise in number of people developing the condition has worried many health experts around the world. According to a report by AIIMS (published in the year 2020), more than 50 percent of young Indians in the metropolitan cities are at risk of developing diabetes by the year 2045.





Diabetes is a condition marked by fluctuating blood sugar levels. Unfortunately, there is no recognised treatment that could reverse the condition; one can, however, manage the symptoms by eating right. A good diet can go a long way in managing diabetes; this is why, diabetics are often advised to cut back on simple carbs, load up on fibre, protein and low- glycaemic index foods. But, what about beverages? How much coffee is too much coffee? And more importantly, which type of coffee should they ideally drink?





Diabetes Diet: Green Coffee Benefits





Diabetics should include drinks that are replete with antioxidants, antioxidants help fight dangerous free radical activity that may result in chronic problems, and worsen problems, especially among those suffering from diabetes.





Green coffee may work wonders for weight-loss too

According to Nutritionist and Diabetes educator Sheryl Salis, "Green coffee, unlike regular coffee, is unroasted and, therefore, contains up to three times more antioxidants, which is otherwise lost during the roasting process. Green coffee has a good amount of CGA or chlorogenic acid, which another powerful antioxidant that is known to play a crucial role in regulating insulin sensitivity as per a study published in 2013.





Diabetes-Friendly Green Coffee Recipe





Green Coffee Bites Recipe:





Just like coffee, green coffee too is super versatile. In fact, you can make anything with green coffee, that you were until now making with regular coffee.





With the festive season upon us, it is but obvious for all of us to have cravings. Hot chocolate, plum cakes, chocolate balls, candy sticks are some of the festive staples that we just cannot resist. However, the options are limited for diabetics, but should you lose heart? Not exactly, these green coffee bites (recipe link below), made with rolled oats, green coffee, cocoa powder and (NMR tested) honey are ideal for some holiday bingeing. They would help keep you full, while keeping your blood sugar levels in control. Make sure you consume these in moderation, excess of anything may cause harm.





Click here for the full recipe of Green Coffee Bites.







