Indian pantry is a storehouse of some amazing herbs and spices. Besides adding flavours and aroma to the foods, these ingredients are also known to have a pool of health benefits. Cumin, coriander, cinnamon and more - each of these spices are enriched with nutrients that nourish us from within. Another such versatile herb is saffron (or as we call it kesar). One of the most expensive spices across the globe, kesar is derived from the flower of Crocus sativus, commonly known as the saffron crocus. A strand or two of this orange coloured ingredient can turn any dish into a lavish and flavourful one.





Health Benefits Of Kesar (Saffron):

Kesar warms us up during the winters and benefits our overall health. According to Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, "Saffron is enriched with antioxidants that help prevent us from several health issues." Adding to this, a study published in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology found that kesar can have positive effects in relieving the symptoms of PMS in women.

How To Include Saffron (or Kesar) In Our Diet:

Saffron (or kesar) has versatile usage. It is added to several traditional sweet and savoury dishes. Besides, it is also consumed in form of kesar doodh (saffron-infused milk) - a recipe that strikes the right balance between health and taste.





While these remain some of the most common ways of adding kesar to our diet, experts suggest, kesar ka paani is another healthy way to enjoy the benefits of the spice.

How To Make Kesar Ka Paani | Saffron Water Recipe:

Kesar ka paani is nothing but water with a few strands of saffron infused in it. All you need to do is, soak two-three strands of saffron in water overnight and drink the water empty stomach the next morning.





Health Benefits Of Kesar Ka Paani (Saffron Water):

1. Relieves Menstrual Cramps:

According to the book 'Healing Spices' by Dr. Bharat Aggarwal, saffron has been proved effective to decrease period pain, symptoms of PMS and also helps maintain hormonal balance.

2. Promote Skin Health:

Saffron is a storehouse of antioxidants that flush our toxins and prevent free radical damages. When infused with water, this drink may help hydrate our skin and nourish it from within, keeping acne, pimple and several other issues at bay.

3. Treats Insomnia:

According to the book Healing Foods, saffron is a potent source of antioxidants like crocin, safranal, and picrocrocin that may help treat health issues like insomnia.





Considering the above factors, we suggest, you may include this wonder potion in your daily diet for overall nourishment. But always remember, moderation is the key. And, never forget to consult an expert before making any change in your lifestyle.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.