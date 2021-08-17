For years now, Mira Kapoor has been influencing a whole generation with her healthy and balanced lifestyle. Today, she enjoys 2.8million followers on Instagram whom she keeps engaged and entertained with various interesting contents. From her diet regime to cooking and yoga sessions - she shares glimpses of it all. And with such variety of content, she has emerged well as a lifestyle and fashion influencer. Every now and then, she also keeps sharing the health and diet tips she follows on a daily basis. Keeping up with the tradition, she recently revealed her morning rituals with her 'Insta-fam'.





Mira Kapoor took to Instagram Reels to share a short video featuring the three things she does just after waking up in the morning. It includes - pranayama, posture correction exercise and a detox drink, made with saffron and raisin.

Detox Drink: Health Benefits Of Saffron-Raisin Water:

Further speaking about the goodness of this morning drink, Mira says, "A practice for every woman, and I've been doing this for the last 3 years." According to her, it helps "with hormonal balancing, pain-free periods, acne and PMS".

How To Make Saffron-Raisin Water:

She also shared the recipe of how to make raisin-saffron water. All you have to do is, soak 5 raisins and a strand of saffron every night in 1/4 cup of water and drink (or eat) it every morning.

"I've felt the difference myself. Drink your warm water or whatever you prefer after." She further states, adding, "Now I'll take that coffee."





Take a look at the complete video; but remember, always consult an expert before taking up any lifestyle change.





