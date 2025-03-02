Heart attacks have become an increasingly prevalent issue in India, affecting not just the elderly but also a rising number of young adults. As cardiovascular diseases (CVD) continue to claim lives worldwide, including in India, health experts stress the importance of maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle. While medical advancements aim to find more effective treatments, prevention remains the most crucial defense against heart diseases. A significant factor in prevention is a balanced diet, and experts emphasize how the right foods can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks.





Here Are 5 Lifestyle Changes That Can Help Prevent Heart Attack, According To An Expert:



1. Avoid Processed and Junk Foods

Integrated Medicine Specialist, Karan Kakkad, highlights the importance of choosing natural, whole foods over processed and junk food. Junk foods, laden with unhealthy fats, sugars, and preservatives, contribute to inflammation and higher cholesterol levels, which are significant risk factors for heart disease. Instead, incorporating fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains into your diet can provide essential nutrients that support heart health and reduce the likelihood of cardiovascular issues. A diet rich in fiber from plant-based foods can help lower "bad" LDL cholesterol and regulate blood pressure.

2. Prioritize Adequate Sleep

Sleep is one of the most important factors in overall health, yet it is often overlooked. Kakkad emphasizes the importance of sleep in maintaining heart health. During sleep, the body undergoes restorative processes, such as repairing damaged cells, detoxifying, and reducing stress hormones. Inadequate sleep, on the other hand, can lead to higher blood pressure and increased risk of heart disease. Prioritizing seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night helps reduce the chances of heart attacks and enhances overall well-being.

3. Manage Stress and Emotions

Chronic stress and emotional strain can wreak havoc on heart health, increasing blood pressure and causing inflammation. Kakkad stresses that managing stress through relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, and mindfulness is essential for protecting the heart. Finding healthy ways to cope with emotions, such as through physical activity or engaging in hobbies, can also play a critical role in heart disease prevention.

4. Monitor Vitamin B12 Levels

Another factor in preventing heart attacks is maintaining optimal vitamin B12 levels. Kakkad warns that low levels of vitamin B12 can elevate homocysteine, an amino acid that, when present in high levels, is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular events. Ensuring adequate intake of vitamin B12 from foods such as eggs, dairy products, and fortified cereals can help maintain a healthy heart and prevent potential complications.

5. Incorporate Omega-3-Rich Foods

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish and certain seeds, are essential for maintaining heart health. Dietitian Komal Malik explains that omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties and help reduce blood clotting, lowering the risk of heart attacks. Omega-3 fatty acids also contribute to reducing "bad" LDL cholesterol levels and increasing "good" HDL cholesterol. Including sources of omega-3s, like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts, in your diet can significantly improve cardiovascular health.





Expert Advice on Heart-Healthy Diet

As per nutritionist Ritika Samaddar, cardiovascular diseases are a growing concern due to increasingly sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits. While it's important to seek professional medical care when necessary, maintaining a healthy diet is the first line of defense in preventing heart disease.

Dietitian Komal Malik recommends several heart-healthy foods to add to your diet:

Leafy Green Vegetables: Greens like spinach and kale are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and other nutrients that reduce the risk of heart disease. These vegetables help lower "bad" cholesterol levels and improve overall heart function.

Salmon: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is an excellent choice for heart health. These fats help reduce blood pressure and inflammation, and even small amounts of omega-3s can enhance arterial function. Aim to include salmon or other fatty fish like sardines and tuna in your diet twice a week.

Whole Grains: Whole grains, particularly oats, are beneficial for heart health. Oats contain soluble fiber that helps reduce cholesterol levels, while also providing vitamins and minerals that support cardiovascular function. Enjoying a bowl of oatmeal with fresh berries and nuts is a heart-healthy breakfast choice.

Walnuts: Packed with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, walnuts help manage cholesterol levels and improve heart function. These healthy fats can prevent plaque buildup in the arteries, reducing the risk of atherosclerosis and heart attacks.

Soy Foods: Soy-based foods, such as tofu and tempeh, are excellent plant-based protein sources. They help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, making them a great addition to a heart-healthy diet. By replacing meat with soy products a few times a week, you can significantly reduce your intake of unhealthy saturated fats.



Adopting a heart-healthy diet can have a profound impact on reducing the risk of heart attacks and preventing cardiovascular diseases. Incorporating the right foods into your daily routine, such as leafy greens, omega-3-rich fish, and whole grains, can help protect your heart and promote overall well-being. By making small yet impactful changes to your diet, you can empower yourself to maintain a healthy heart for years to come.