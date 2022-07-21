As much as we love monsoons, we all are at risk of getting sick. During this time, our immunities may take a fall, and the chances of our health declining also increase. So, no matter how much you love the rains and chai-pakoda, eating healthy is important. While you may think that healthy eating is a challenge, you should know that everyday foods can do wonders for your health. According to Nutritionist Avni Kaul, "One should change their usual diet and add meals that can improve digestive system and increase immunity." Keeping this tip in mind, here we bring some natural monsoon ingredients that should be a part of your diet.





Here Are 7 Natural Foods That Can Increase Immunity

1. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities that can help strengthen the immune system. Ginger can also calm an upset stomach when added to your diet. Have ginger in the form of tea and also include it in your daily meals.

2. Dry Fruits

Dates, walnuts, and other dry fruits are rich in the vitamins and minerals needed to strengthen the immune system. They contain riboflavin, niacin, and vitamin E. You can make a mix of dry fruits and nuts and store them in a jar. Have a spoonful every morning!

3. Indian Spices

Increase the amount of immunity-boosting spices you use in your cooking. Curry leaves, mustard, asafoetida, coriander, fenugreek, cloves, pepper, cinnamon, and turmeric are known to improve health. They aid in digestion and may assist in clearing the body of any sinuses.

4. Masala Gur

Antioxidants and immune-boosting elements like zinc and selenium are abundant in jaggery. You can spice up your meals with masala gur, a special preparation. Many people also like to mix this in their teas.

5. Lauki

A popular and healthy vegetable during this season is the bottle gourd (lauki). Both soluble and insoluble dietary fiber is abundant in it, supporting the maintenance of a healthy digestive system. In addition, it contains iron and is high in vitamins B and C.

6. Mushrooms

Selenium, a potent antioxidant in edible mushrooms, helps strengthen immunity and guard against tissue and cell damage. It's a fantastic nutritional source of vitamin D as well. You can cook mushroom in a variety of ways.

7. Lemon

Studies suggest that a vitamin C deficiency may cause a decreased resistance against specific disease-causing germs. As a result, you need to ensure your monsoon diet has enough natural sources of vitamin C. And lemon is the best way to get it. Every morning you can have a glass of lemon water.





So, if you are looking for ways to increase immunity, do add these natural foods to your diet!