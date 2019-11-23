Eat These 3 Winter Foods To Boost Your Immunity This Season

Along with the nip in the air, winter season is cue for common cold and viruses to enter your body.

Highlights Winter season is cue for common cold and viruses to enter your body

During this time of the year, our immunity tends to take a dip

You can keep flu and allergies at bay by eating seasonal produce

Now that the winter season is fast approaching, it's time to snuggle up with soups, hot chocolates, and all things warm and decadent. Along with the nip in the air, winter season is cue for common cold and viruses to enter your body. If you've started to experience those frequent bouts of cold and cough, then you may blame the changing weather for this. During this time of the year, our immunity tends to take a dip. Hence, it gets imperative to consume healthy food as a healthy and balanced diet is essential to keep flu and seasonal allergies at bay.





During the winter season, the vegetable and fruits markets are brimming with seasonal produce and we must make the most out of them. Including certain seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet may help boost your body's immunity levels to a great extent.





Here Is A List Of 3 Winter Foods That May Help Improve Your Immunity:

Beetroot

This bright red wonder is brimming with nutrition. It can not only be eaten raw in the form of salads, but can also be transformed into a number of delectable delights like soups, cutlets, parathas etc. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Good for balancing blood pressure, beetroot enhances blood circulation and relieves constipation. Antioxidant-rich beets are traditionally used in many parts of Europe as a nourishing food for patients who are recovering, to help combat fatigue, improve digestion, and support healthy immunity."

(Also Read: 6 Interesting Ways To Add Beetroots To Your Diet For Overall Health)





This bright red wonder is brimming with nutrition.

Carrot

Rich in fibre, minerals, vitamins and beta-carotene, carrots have a high nutritive profile. They make for a healthy addition to various meals; be it soups, juices or curries. Especially beneficial for those who want to lose weight, its high beta-carotene and lutein content may help improve eye health and immunity to a considerable extent.





Spinach

One of the most versatile green leafy vegetables, spinach or palak is a winter speciality that is loved by people of all age groups. "Packed with vitamins and minerals, spinach contains more than a dozen different antioxidant flavonoid compounds that have anti-inflammation properties that protect against heart disease and help to neutralise the free radicals that compromise the immune system," notes the book 'Healing Foods'.





So without further ado, stock all of these in your kitchen pantry and add them to different curries, soups and juices to reap their many benefits.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



