International Men's Day, celebrated annually on November 19 is a reminder of the importance of men's health. This year's theme is 'Positive Male Role Models' and prompts us to focus on their overall well-being so that can continue being the role models for their family. It's the perfect opportunity to focus on the problem that is often associated with women and overlooked in men. Hormonal imbalances can significantly impact a man's overall well-being, affecting everything from physical health to mental health. Dietitian Manpreet Kalra highlighted this issue in an Instagram post and all men should take notes.





Do Men Get Hormonal Issues?

Like women, men can also experience fluctuations in hormone levels throughout their lives. These imbalances can lead to various health problems, including:

Low Testosterone: This can lead to decreased sex drive, fatigue, and muscle loss.

High Estrogen: Elevated estrogen levels can contribute to gynecomastia (enlarged breasts) and reduced testosterone levels.

Thyroid Dysfunction: Imbalances in thyroid hormones can affect metabolism, energy levels, and weight management.

Adrenal Fatigue: Chronic stress can lead to adrenal fatigue, characterized by fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and low mood.

Here Are 5 Common Hormonal Issues in Men and Natural Remedies

1. Skin Tags:

These small, fleshy growths can appear on the neck, armpits, or groin. They are often associated with insulin resistance.





Remedy: Consuming methi (fenugreek) seeds regularly can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce insulin resistance.

2. Excess Belly Fat:

Belly fat is often linked to hormonal imbalances, particularly insulin resistance.





Remedy: Incorporating cinnamon into your diet can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce belly fat.

3. Gynecomastia/ Increased Male Breast

Enlarged breasts in men can be caused by hormonal imbalances, such as increased estrogen levels.





Remedy: Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower can help balance hormone levels and reduce estrogen dominance.

4. Male Pattern Baldness:

This condition is often linked to high levels of DHT (dihydrotestosterone).





Remedy: Nettle tea has been shown to inhibit the conversion of testosterone to DHT, potentially slowing down hair loss.





5. Neck Hump, Adrenal Fatigue:





Chronic stress can lead to adrenal fatigue, characterized by fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and low mood.





Remedy: Ashwagandha, an adaptogenic herb, can help reduce stress and regulate cortisol levels.





Beyond Diet, Lifestyle Factors To Manage Hormonal Imbalance In Men:

In addition to dietary interventions, lifestyle factors can also play a significant role in managing hormonal imbalances:

Regular Exercise: Regular physical activity can help regulate hormones, reduce stress, and improve overall health.

Stress Management: Practice stress-reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing to lower cortisol levels.

Adequate Sleep: Prioritize quality sleep to support hormonal balance and overall well-being.

Limit Alcohol and Processed Foods: Excessive alcohol consumption and processed foods can negatively impact hormonal health.

It's important to consult with a healthcare professional to diagnose and treat any underlying hormonal imbalances. While natural remedies can be helpful, they should be used in conjunction with medical advice.