In summer, few things feel as refreshing as a slice of chilled watermelon. Whether eaten at home or picked up from roadside vendors, the juicy fruit is a seasonal staple. However, a few recent incidents linked to watermelon consumption have raised concerns among people, leading to questions about its safety. Experts say there is no need to stop eating watermelon, but it is important to be mindful of how it is handled and stored, especially in hot weather.





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Is Cut Watermelon Safe To Eat?

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Experts say watermelon is safe to eat, but once cut, it becomes more susceptible to contamination. Its high water and sugar content can allow bacteria to grow quickly if the fruit is left exposed or stored improperly. Nutritionist Rupali Datta explains that food safety depends largely on proper storage and hygiene. According to her, in summer, the chances of bacterial growth increase significantly, and food that is not stored correctly can lead to health issues.





She advises that watermelon should be washed before cutting and stored immediately in the refrigerator after slicing. Keeping it at room temperature for extended periods can increase the risk of contamination. Datta also notes that individuals with compromised immunity, as well as children, may be more vulnerable. Even mild symptoms such as discomfort or vomiting should be taken seriously, and prompt medical attention is recommended if any reaction occurs.





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How To Consume Watermelon Safely

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The first step is choosing the right fruit. A fresh, firm watermelon without visible damage or cracks is less likely to carry contamination. It is also important to clean the outer surface properly before cutting, as bacteria from the rind can transfer to the flesh.





Once cut, proper handling becomes essential. Experts recommend:

Washing hands and using a clean knife before cutting

Avoiding pre-cut watermelon left exposed for long durations

Storing cut pieces in an airtight container in the refrigerator

Consuming it within a short time instead of leaving it outside

Watermelon remains a healthy and hydrating summer fruit when handled correctly. Simple precautions, from choosing the fruit to storing it properly can significantly reduce risks.





With rising temperatures, experts advise focusing on hygiene and storage rather than avoiding the fruit altogether, so it can be enjoyed safely during the season.