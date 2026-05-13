When celebrities walk the red carpet at global events like the Cannes Film Festival, naturally, people expect luxury facials, expensive serums, or some futuristic gadget to be the secret behind their glowing skin. But Alia Bhatt just surprised everyone with a refreshingly simple answer. In an interview with Marie Claire France on May 12 during Cannes 2026, the actor revealed that her glowing skin doesn't come from a complicated procedure. Instead, she credits one staple found in most Indian kitchens: ghee.

Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Skin Snack Recipe At Cannes 2026

Photo: Canva

Alia shared that in her home, food is regularly cooked in ghee, and she believes it plays a huge role in both gut health and skin health. She also revealed that her personal "skin snack" is a simple homemade mix of ghee, jaggery, crushed peanuts, and a little coconut. According to Alia, this little snack genuinely works. "It's great for the gut, it's great for the skin," she said.

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She revealed that it helps her skin look great and said she has seen the results herself. Naturally, this got everyone asking the same question: Can something this simple actually benefit your skin? Turns out, nutrition experts say there's real science behind it.

Experts Reveal How Ghee And Jaggery Benefit Your Body

According to nutrition expert Shilpa Arora, ghee is one of the most preferred foods for oleation, a process where healthy fats are consumed over time to help the body draw out fat-soluble toxins from cells. Since healthy skin often starts with a healthy gut, ghee ultimately benefits your skin too.





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Consultant nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta says adding a little ghee to chapatis can actually make them easier to digest. Bengaluru-based nutritionist Dr Anju Sood notes that moderate saturated fats are important in a balanced diet, and pairing chapatis with ghee can improve digestibility.





Alia's snack includes jaggery too, and experts say that's another smart addition. According to dietitian Dr Sowmya Bharani, jaggery is known to support digestion by improving enzymatic activity in the stomach. On top of that, jaggery contains calcium, potassium, phosphorus and zinc.





Alia Bhatt's skin snack is nutritionally dense:

Ghee supports gut health and provides healthy fats

Jaggery aids digestion and provides minerals

Peanuts add protein and healthy fats

Coconut offers fibre and nutrients

Together, they offer a balanced bite that supports overall wellness, which can reflect on your skin over time. Sure, luxury skincare can greatly benefit your skin, but many experts agree that digestion, balanced fats, nutrition, hydration, and consistency matter just as much.