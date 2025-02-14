Desi ghee has been an essential part of Indian cuisine for centuries. It is valued not just for its rich, milky aroma but also for the way it enhances even the simplest meals. Whether slathered over freshly made roti, drizzled over dal, or used to prepare traditional sweets, its role in Indian kitchens is undeniable. Beyond flavour, ghee is widely used for everyday cooking. Many rely on it for frying, sauteing, and even deep-frying their favourite foods. But is desi ghee really suitable for high-temperature cooking? Does it offer the same benefits when heated? Here are the experts' answers.





How Desi Ghee Benefits Your Body

Ghee is a staple in Indian households and offers several health benefits. Here are some of them:

1. Aids Digestion

If you experience digestion issues like constipation, ghee may help. It is one of the most easily digestible fats used in cooking and can naturally balance the body's heat element.

2. Supports Immunity

Ghee has antimicrobial and antiviral properties that help strengthen immunity. It is also rich in fat-soluble vitamins, which contribute to its health benefits.

3. Good for Heart Health

According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, ghee is a safer option for heart health than refined oil. When consumed in moderation, it serves as a good source of saturated fats.

4. Aids Weight Management

Struggling to lose weight? Ghee can help. It contains short-chain fatty acids that may assist in reducing stubborn fat and boosting metabolism.

5. Provides Energy

A spoonful of ghee can enhance energy levels. Meals rich in ghee can also help you stay full and satisfied for longer.

Is Desi Ghee Ideal For High-Temperature Cooking?

Not quite. According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, ghee must be used correctly in cooking to retain its benefits. Ghee has higher levels of cholesterol and saturated fats than many cooking oils. When exposed to high heat, its cholesterol oxidises, forming oxysterols-compounds that are not beneficial for heart health and may contribute to cardiovascular diseases.

How Should You Consume Ghee?

While ghee is a valuable source of dietary fat and has been consumed traditionally for centuries, experts recommend adding it to dishes after cooking to maximise its health benefits. Avoid using it for high-temperature cooking.

Should You Use Ghee for All Your Cooking?

Not entirely. According to nutritionist Amita Gadre, ghee has several benefits, but relying solely on it is not ideal. Oils like peanut oil, olive oil, and safflower oil offer distinct fatty acid compositions and nutrients that ghee alone does not provide. Ghee is high in saturated fats (SFA), while other oils contain monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated (PUFA) fats, which are essential for a balanced diet. Experts suggest rotating your cooking oils each month to maintain overall health and fill nutritional gaps.





Now that you know the best ways to use ghee, make informed choices for yourself and your family.