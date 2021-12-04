If you enjoy spicy foods and south Indian cuisine, you may be familiar with the popular ghee roast. It's a classic Mangalore dish made with roasted meat and vegetables that have been simmered in a pool of masalas and ghee till they are crispy and velvety. The recipe, which contains a lot of ghee, is a fragrant winter delight. If you enjoy your food with a lot of chillies and spices, these ghee roast recipes are just what you need. The semi-dry recipe can be prepared in a number of different ways. Here are five delicious ghee roast recipes to try.





1) Mangalore Chicken Ghee Roast





With this chicken ghee roast, you may sample Mangalore's distinctive cuisine. The acidic, flaming crimson gravy will pique your interest and leave you wanting more. Chicken, curd, jaggery, tamarind, and a variety of spices are used in this recipe.





2) Mutton Ghee Roast





Another popular ghee roast recipe is the mutton ghee roast. Winters are a perfect time to relish juicy mutton chunks dipped in a spicy ghee gravy. Serve it with paratha.

3) Egg Ghee Roast





Egg lovers need not complain because they can relish eggs with the ghee roast twist too. The dish uses boiled eggs and the gravy is made with a handful of dried red chillies, tomatoes and onions. Spices like peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, bay leaf, ginger and garlic are also used to spice up the dish.





4) Prawn Ghee Roast





Want a touch of seafood in ghee roast? Make a unique dish of prawn ghee roast. Use Kashmiri red chilli and tamarind for the tangy yet spicy taste. Ghee gives the dish a lusciousness while prawn infuses its own flavours.

5) Paneer Ghee Roast





Ghee roast is not just for non-vegetarians. Vegetarians, too, can enjoy the dish by cooking it with paneer. It tastes as good as the ghee roast recipes that use meat. Paneer also adds a soft texture to it.