Is Saline Water Beneficial To Consume? How To Make It At Home

Salt makes for an essential nutrient and if consumed in an optimum amount, it has many benefits to offer. It is said that it is one of the best ways to detox our body. In fact, Ayurveda is said to have used salt water, or saline water, to cleanse stomach, intestines and colon, while repairing the damage that our diet has caused to the cells in our digestive tract. While there is no scientific explanation or study that has proved this theory, it has been a favourite solution that has been able to keep health woes at bay. So, if you haven't known already, let's find out what pros and cons saline water has to offer.

According to Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta, "Saline water is something that I wouldn't recommend using regularly unless it is coupled with lemon and a dash of sugar. In some cases, it can be used to treat dehydration or even over dilution or over-hydration, which means excess water in the body tends to dilute the levels of sodium in the body. Saline water should be consumed under supervision."

According to the book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, "Salt water remedy is perfect for those who suffer from a kapha type of headache. All you need to do is to mix a teaspoon of warm water in one eighth teaspoon of salt to make a thick, concentrated solution. Put three to five drops of this saline solution in each nostril. This helps to drain and unclog the sinuses and relieve the headache."



According to the Colon Cleansing and Constipation Resource Centre, drinking a saline solution may help clean out your digestive tract. It acts as a laxative, too. Most people use it as a cleanser, which is designed to help you clean colon and digestive system by bringing on a forced bowel movement.

Saline water maybe important for extreme athletes after a heavy workout in hot weather due to extremes in both fluid and sodium losses.

So, Does It Mean You Can Consume It Daily?

According to Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Datta, "You may be better off drinking plain water. Plain water itself has certain nutrients that keep you well hydrated and healthy, also solving any digestive issue."

Caution: Saline water shouldn't be consumed by high blood pressure patients. Plus, it is advised to not consume it regularly as it may cause an overload of sodium in the intestines. The solutes in our digestive tract may prevent our body from absorbing water, which is what may cause the condition, further causing an electrolyte balance.



How To Make Saline Water At Home?

A simple way to make saline solution is to take a clean container and put a cup of water and half a teaspoon of salt into it. Boil the solution for 15 minutes with the lid on. Set the container aside until cooled to a room temperature. Store it in a glass container and consume it under strict supervision.