New Coronavirus variant JN.1, which caused a spike in cases in the United States and Singapore, has now been detected in India. According to reports, there are currently about 2,300 active cases in the country. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that based on current evidence, the global public health risk posed by JN.1 is evaluated as low. Union Health Minister of India Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya weighs in, "We need to be alert, but there is no need to panic." While several offices and institutions have already stressed following Covid protocols, the time has come to stress immune health yet again.

Link Between Strong Immunity And Covid:

We all know how important it is to fortify yourself with strong immune health. A study published in the National Library Of Medicine suggested that having a good diet may help improve immunity to combat Covid-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also stress boosting immune health to reduce the adversities of Covid infections, especially for people with comorbidities, including high sugar and blood pressure.





It won't be an exaggeration to say that since 2020, people have become more conscious of the importance of immunity and are working towards it. In this article, we will highlight some food and drink options that are easily available during the winter season and can help boost immunity too. Read on.

Photo Credit: iStock

JN.1 Covid Strain: 5 Winter Foods and Drinks That Can Help Boost Immunity:

1. Soup:

Chilly winter nights call for warm and soul-soothing soup. Made with chicken, vegetables, and various herbs and spices, soup not only tastes delicious but also fortifies your immunity against several seasonal diseases. According to a report by Henry Ford Health, most soups are loaded with disease-fighting nutrients. "In fact, studies show that chicken soup in particular can help prevent the common cold, especially if you load it up with fresh garlic, onions, celery, and carrots." Click here for some popular veg and non-veg soup recipes to try at home.

2. Masala doodh:

Drinking milk is a part of most of our daily regimes. And during the winter season, elders at home add dry fruits, cinnamon, cloves, dry ginger, and other ingredients to it. Ever wondered why? It is because these healthy ingredients enhance the goodness of milk, preventing viral infections and seasonal diseases. Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND explains, the inclusion of spices including haldi, black pepper, cinnamon, etc makes the drink rich in antioxidants and various essential vitamins and minerals, which further help prevent toxin buildup in the body. Find the recipe here.

3. Saag:

Winter calls for a range of fresh and crunchy leafy vegetables. They are green and delicious and help you put together a range of recipes - one such being sarson ka saag. Alongside, these leafy greens contain enough fibre, protein, and several essential minerals and vitamins that nourish your overall health. A study, published in the journal Cell, explains that besides aiding digestion and other bodily functions, saag also helps boost immunity against various diseases. Click here for some popular winter saag recipes.

4. Pinni and panjiri:

As soon as winter sets in, the elders at home get busy making pinni and panjiri to savour. In fact, during this time of the year, you will find containers with these delights holding a constant position in the kitchen. Made with flour, jaggery, dry fruits, and everything warm, this delicacy helps us sail through the season seamlessly. Click here for the recipe.

5. Kadha:

Many of you are already having kadha this season. Kadha helps you keep warm, boost metabolism, and also aid immunity against cold, cough, and viral attacks. We suggest continuing to have kadha made with various herbs and spices and enjoying the goodness to the fullest. A blog by AYUSH Ministry reads, "Regular consumption of Kadha is a perfect remedy to treat the common cold, sore throat, cough, runny nose, fever, etc. It helps to boost the body's defense mechanism by fighting microorganisms that cause infection." Find some immunity-boosting kadha recipes here.





While you must include these healthy foods and drinks for immunity, we suggest having them in moderation to enjoy the benefits to the fullest. Eat healthy, and stay immune!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.