Eggs have long been considered a perfect food. These are packed with protein, vitamins, and healthy fats. But lately, a new contender has been stealing the spotlight for gym lovers - the exotic Kadaknath black egg. These are often called “super eggs,” and are generally up for comparison with the regular white or brown eggs when it comes to nutrition. So, which variety of eggs are actually worth the hype? If you are someone who loves eggs, this article is for you. Here's a little breakdown of nutrition for both Kadaknath and regular eggs, so that you can make more informed choices about your body.





What Exactly Are Kadaknath Black Eggs?

Kadaknath black eggs come from the Kadaknath chicken breed, native to Madhya Pradesh, India. Known for their striking dark shells, these eggs have become popular for their uniqueness, exotic appeal and dark-hued yolk. They are often sought after by food enthusiasts and chefs for their distinct look and cultural significance.

Nutritional Comparison: Kadaknath Eggs vs Regular Eggs

Here's a nutritional comparison of the two famous egg varieties – Kadaknath eggs and regular eggs, per 100 grams.

Kadaknath Eggs

Calories: 145 kcal

Protein: 11–15 grams

Fat: 11 g

Iron: High

Cholesterol: Lower than regular eggs

Regular Chicken Eggs

Calories: 132-143 kcal

Protein: 6-7 grams

Fat: 11 g

Iron: Moderate

Cholesterol: Slightly higher due to yolk

Kadaknath Eggs For Protein







Kadaknath eggs are packed with nutrition but are lean, which is a rare combination for animal proteins. These exotic looking eggs can benefit your body if consumed regularly:

Why They Stand Out:

1. Higher Protein Density: Kadaknath eggs are packed with nutrition that supports muscle repair and growth more effectively.





2. Low Cholesterol: As compared to regular white eggs, these may be better for managing heart health.





3. Rich In Iron And Zinc: Since they are packed with nutrition, eating kadaknath black eggs promote better energy and immune function.





Since these eggs are less fatty and more mineral-rich, they may be ideal for people looking to eat clean and be on high-protein diets.

Eggs For Weight Loss | Can Eggs Help You Lose Weight

Regular eggs, whether white or brown, are still one of the most complete and affordable sources of protein available.

Why They Work:

1. Balanced Nutrition: According to health coach Titus, the protein and nutrient content available in egg helps repair muscles, boost immunity, and enhance strength. Because egg protein is highly bioavailable, it is efficiently absorbed and utilised by the body, making it ideal for muscle recovery, energy, and satiety.





2. Easy To Digest: As mentioned above, the bioavailability of protein in eggs is among the highest.





3. Budget-Friendly: Eggs can be found easily in the market. This makes it ideal for daily consumption without breaking the bank.





For most people, regular eggs are enough to meet daily protein goals, especially when sourced from organic or free-range farms.

Verdict: Kadaknath vs Regular Eggs: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

If your goal is fat loss with lean muscle maintenance, both eggs can help. However, the ultimate choice depends on your budget and dietary needs.

Choose Kadaknath eggs if: You want a cleaner, leaner source of protein with added minerals and lower cholesterol. Choose regular eggs if: You want a cost-effective, nutrient-dense option for daily use.

Pro tip: Regardless of which egg you pick, stick to boiled, poached, or scrambled without butter or oil for maximum benefits.

What Is The Best Time To Eat Eggs For Maximum Nutrition

Eggs can be eaten at any time of the day, but experts suggest consuming them in the morning or after a workout for maximum benefits. The high protein content helps stabilise blood sugar levels, supports muscle recovery, and keeps energy levels consistent throughout the day.

For those focusing on weight management, pairing eggs with fibre-rich foods such as vegetables, oats, or whole-grain toast enhances digestion and overall nutrient balance.

How To Store Eggs Properly At Home

Be it black, white or brown varieties, if you want your eggs to remain fresh and edible for long, make sure to store them properly at home with these tips:

Refrigerate immediately after purchase to slow bacterial growth.

Keep them in their original carton to prevent odour absorption.

Avoid washing eggs before storage since the natural coating protects them from contamination.

Use within two to three weeks or lesser for best quality and flavour.

You can also try the float test: if an egg floats in water, it is no longer fresh.

So, choose the variety of eggs – whether Kadaknath or regular eggs – as per your dietary needs and keep your body happy and healthy. However, it is always advisable to consult a professional first before making these dietary changes.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.