If you have ever experienced a migraine, you know it is not just a headache - it is a full-body shutdown. Migraines bring severe, pounding pain in the head, sensitivity to light, nausea, and brain fog. While popping pills may offer temporary relief, there is no absolute cure for the pain yet. But did you know there are ways to reduce the frequency of headaches without any pills? Nutritionist Shweta Shah recommends an Ayurvedic solution for lasting relief in just seven days.





Understanding Migraines Through Ayurveda

In Ayurveda, migraines are known as "Ardhavabhedaka," which literally means "half-head pain." For those unfamiliar, migraine sufferers experience intense, one-sided headaches along with other symptoms. According to yashaayu99ayurveda.com, migraines often result from an imbalance in the body's three core energies or doshas- Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. When these doshas fall out of sync due to stress, poor diet, lack of sleep, or even the weather, the body sends warning signals, and migraines are one of them.

A study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine found that the first step towards managing the pain is avoiding nidan (etiology/triggers). Understanding which dosha is out of balance can help you find the right path to lasting relief from migraines.

Nutritionist-Approved Ayurvedic Cure For Migraine

Ayurveda's strength lies in addressing the root cause of health problems through daily habits, diet, and herbs. Nutritionist Shweta Shah recommends a simple natural solution for migraine pain. Best part? The fix is likely sitting right in your kitchen: Coriander Tea.





How Coriander Tea Provides Migraine Relief

Modern science links migraines with neurovascular inflammation, hormonal imbalances, and poor gut health. Coriander seeds are known to have anti-inflammatory properties that could reduce the severity and frequency of migraine attacks.





A study published in The Medical Journal of the Islamic Republic of Iran explained that coriander could have short-term effects on reducing the risk of migraine attacks as well as their duration and frequency. The researchers concluded that coriander could be considered a probable effective treatment for migraines without the side effects of chemical drugs.





How To Prepare Coriander Tea For Migraine Relief

Step 1. Boil 1 tsp of coriander seeds in a glass of water.

Step 2. Let it boil well and sip on this soothing tea daily.

Bonus Tip

For instant relief from migraine pain, try this quick natural tip:

Mix cinnamon (packed with neuroprotective properties) and honey (packed with anti-inflammatory properties) to prepare a smooth paste.

Apply it on your forehead for 15-20 minutes, then rub it off.

Ayurveda offers more than quick fixes. It promotes a holistic lifestyle shift. This seven-day migraine relief plan will not only ease your pain but also help you understand what your body truly needs. However, if migraines persist, it is best to consult an expert for better treatment.