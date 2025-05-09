Picture this: You are racing to meet a work deadline, and out of nowhere, your head starts pounding. Even replying to a single email feels like lifting weights. We have all had days like that. Headaches can make the easiest things feel impossible. But here is something many people do not realise - all headaches are not the same. And that means how you deal with them should not be the same either. The best part? You might not even need medicine. Sometimes, the fix is sitting right in your kitchen. The right food choices can offer natural headache relief - no pills involved.





Do not know where to begin? No stress. We have sorted it for you. Nutritionist Shweta Shah has listed the most common types of headaches and which foods can help relieve them faster. Think of your headache like a puzzle, and the food is the piece that clicks into place.





Migraine? Stress? Blood Pressure? Here Is A Food Fix For Every Headache:

1. Migraine Headaches: Go For Antioxidants

Top migraine triggers:

Irregular sleep cycle

Hormonal imbalance

Too much caffeine and alcohol

Weather changes

Dehydration

Skipping meals

Dietary cure for migraine:

Nutritionist Shweta Shah suggests having a lemon shot, made with lemon juice, black salt, hing (asafoetida) and black pepper powder, before a meal.





How does lemon shot cure migraine?

All the ingredients used in lemon shot are packed with antioxidants and work together to reduce inflammation in your cells, which can help ease the pain of migraines. So, next time you feel a migraine coming on, consider trying a lemon shot for a natural remedy.

2. Hypertension Headache: Keep Your Blood Pressure In Check

Why does hypertension cause headaches?

A study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine found that individuals with high blood pressure and hypertension are more likely to wake up with morning headaches. This is because hypertension can affect the blood-brain barrier, leading to increased pressure and pain.





Dietary cure for hypertension headache:

The expert recommends sipping on celery and cucumber juice to naturally cool the body and help ease headache discomfort.





How does celery-cucumber juice cure hypertension headaches?

Both celery and cucumber are known for their natural blood pressure-lowering benefits. Celery contains compounds called phthalides, which help relax the blood vessels and promote smoother circulation. Cucumber, on the other hand, is packed with electrolytes and potassium that help balance fluids, flush out excess sodium, and support healthy blood flow. Together, they make a powerful duo that not only cools the body but also supports cardiovascular health.





3. Stress-Induced Headache: Add Magnesium To Your Diet

Link between stress and headache:

A study published in Cephalalgia: An International Journal of Headache found that stress is the most common trigger for chronic tension-type headaches. When stress takes over, it puts a strain on the nervous system, disrupting the flow of signals and blood between the brain and the rest of the body. This imbalance can lead to tight muscles, reduced circulation, and ultimately, that familiar ache or pressure in the head.





Dietary cure for stress-induced headache:

Nutritionist Shweta Shah suggests eating one banana a day to help calm the nervous system, which can, in turn, provide quick relief from headaches.





Why is eating a banana important?

Bananas are a great natural source of magnesium, a mineral essential for healthy nerve function and muscle relaxation. According to USDA data, a medium-sized banana contains around 32 mg of magnesium, making it a simple, accessible option to support your nervous system and keep headache triggers in check.

4. Full Headache: Improve Blood Circulation

What exactly is a full headache?

The American Migraine Foundation explains that this type of headache is often associated with tension-type headaches or sinus-related headaches, where individuals report a feeling of tightness or fullness around the scalp, forehead, or face.





Dietary cure for a full headache:

The expert recommends adding pomegranate (anar) to your diet, as it helps boost blood circulation and supports the body's natural detoxification process.





Why is pomegranate good for headaches?

Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants, helps reduce inflammation and improve blood flow, essential in preventing and easing headaches. According to a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology (2020), the fruit's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties have been shown to support vascular health and protect against neurological damage.

Headaches can feel like a mystery, but with a better diet and by knowing what is causing them, you can often find relief faster. Still, if headaches keep happening or get worse, it is best to speak with a healthcare expert to find out what is really going on and make the right changes for long-term comfort.