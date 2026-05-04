Your energy levels may feel stable at the start of the day, but what you eat can quietly determine how long that energy actually lasts. Many common foods give a quick boost at first, only to leave you feeling drained and sluggish soon after. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, certain everyday choices could be the hidden reason behind those mid-day crashes and constant fatigue. She recently shared a list on her Instagram, highlighting foods that appear harmless but can disrupt sustained energy. These items often cause sudden spikes and dips in blood sugar or are simply harder for the body to process efficiently. Take a look below to find out.





Also Read: Orange vs Banana: Which Is Better For Morning Energy?

Foods That Can Silently Drain Your Energy Levels

1. Fruit Juices, Even The Fresh Ones

Fruit juices may seem like a healthy pick, but without fibre, they act very differently in the body. The rapid absorption of sugar leads to a quick spike in blood sugar levels. This is often followed by a sudden crash, leaving you feeling tired and low. Whole fruits, on the other hand, provide fibre that slows sugar release. Replacing juice with whole fruit can help maintain steadier energy.

2. Frequent Caffeine Hits

Caffeine can give a temporary sense of alertness, but relying on it too often can backfire. Regular spikes from coffee or tea can interfere with your natural energy rhythms. Over time, this may lead to dependency and eventual burnout. Instead of improving energy, it can make you feel more fatigued later in the day. Moderation is key to avoiding this cycle.

3. Creamy Pasta Or Heavy White Rice Meals

Rich, heavy meals like creamy pasta or large portions of white rice can be difficult for the body to digest. This demands more energy from your system, often resulting in that sluggish, sleepy feeling known as a food coma. These meals may also lack sufficient fibre and protein to balance blood sugar levels. As a result, energy dips soon after eating. Opting for lighter meals can make a noticeable difference.

4. Sugar-Free Energy Drinks

Despite being labelled "sugar-free", these drinks are not always energy-friendly. They often contain artificial sweeteners and stimulants that can disrupt metabolism and sleep patterns. While they may provide a quick boost, the after-effects can include fatigue and restlessness. Over time, they may also impact your natural energy regulation. Choosing natural hydration options is a better alternative.

5. Biscuits

Biscuits are a common quick snack, but they are typically made with refined flour and added sugar. This combination leads to a rapid increase in blood sugar, followed by an equally sharp drop. The result is a brief burst of energy that fades quickly. Frequent consumption can keep you stuck in this energy rollercoaster. Swapping them with more balanced snacks can help maintain consistency.





Also Read: 6 High-Energy Indian Meals To Refuel Your Body Post 10K Steps Days

Check out the full post below:

You don't need to cut everything out completely, but being mindful of these foods can help you understand what's really behind those unexplained energy dips.