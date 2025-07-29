Have you completed your 10k steps for the day and feel like you could devour a buffet? We feel you. While fitness enthusiasts might curb their energy levels with some bland protein shake, Indian meals can actually give you the same fuel without the bland taste. From protein-rich dal-chawal to simple and nutritious chhole, there's a whole range of comforting, high-energy desi dishes that can help your body bounce back without much effort. Plus, most of them have the right balance of carbs, proteins and fats. Now, we understand that after your tremendous feat, the last thing you want to do is enter the kitchen and prepare the ingredients. For those (recuperating) times, your favourite food delivery app has your back. But, if you are still determined to cook yourself a delicious meal to fuel yourself up, here are some easy and delicious recipes that can fuel you up post your 10K steps days.





Also Read:6 High-Protein Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Good For Gym Lovers

Here Are 6 High-Energy Indian Meals To Reenergise After 10K Steps

1. Rajma Chawal

You have earned your comfort! Rajma chawal is that perfect combination of warmth, protein and carbs that works great after a long walk or a stressful weekday. Rajma gives you a solid iron and fibre boost, and the rice in this combo helps you recharge your glucose levels. Pair this combination with crunchy papad and fresh salad on the side, and you will have a wholesome meal in no time. It is filling, nostalgic, and tastes amazing when you are tired and starving. Here's the full recipe for Rajma-Chawal.

2. Chicken Stew with Appam

Light, wholesome and full of energy, this Kerala-style chicken stew with appam is perfect if you want to eat clean but still feel full. The chicken gives you lean protein, the coconut milk adds healthy fat, and the soft appams work great as a carb source. It doesn't feel heavy but will keep you full for hours. Also, it feels super comforting after a hectic day at the office, when you want to charge up for some good exercise time! Check out the full recipe of Chicken Stew and Appam.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Chhole With Brown Rice or Roti

Chickpeas are a protein-packed food, and when you slow cook them into spicy chhole, they become perfect for your post-workout meals. You can pair chhole with rotis or brown rice, this dish will refuel you without making you sluggish. To enhance its taste, pair chhole with a hearty bowl of boondi raita to cool it all down and aid digestion. It's tasty, energising, and super satisfying. Here's a quick recipe for one-pot Chhole-Chawal.

4. Pesarattu With Allam Pachadi (Ginger chutney)

This crispy Andhra moong dal pancake is basically a plant-based protein bomb. It's light enough to be eaten post-run and strong enough to keep you full till dinner. The ginger chutney, also known as allam pachadi, adds a delicious taste and helps keep your digestion smooth. It's clean, guilt-free and doesn't compromise on flavours. And the best part is that it is made without a drop of maida. Here's how to make Pesarattu and Allam Pachadi at home.

5. Sattu Paratha With Curd

Everywhere you look, you will find a sattu-based recipe lingering around the corner. This OG Indian superfood, made with sattu (roasted chana flour), is naturally high in protein and fibre, and when packed into a flaky paratha, it becomes a total meal. Add a bowl of dahi and some achaar, and you have got yourself a warming and wholesome paratha to dig in! This is how you can make Sattu paratha at home.

6. Egg Curry With Rice

Eggs are your best friend on those days when your legs feel weak. They have got complete protein, plus good fats to keep you going. An egg curry, whether you make it North Indian or South-Indian style, gives you the warmth and richness your body deserves post-workout. Check out this recipe for egg curry. Too drained to peel eggs and make a curry-based masala? Relax on your bed and let your favourite food delivery app do the grunt work (and deliver to your doorstep!) for you!





Also Read: High Protein Breakfast: 5 South Indian Recipes For A Protein Rich Breakfast





So, when you want to fuel yourself up, switch to these wholesome and delicious options to refuel your body in the healthiest way possible!





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.