Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOD) can pose unique challenges to women's lives, impacting not only their reproductive health but also their overall well-being. For working women, balancing professional responsibilities with PCOD management can be quite a task. If you are facing the same challenges, you'll readily agree. However, there's a beacon of hope - a well-crafted PCOD diet meal plan that caters to your nutritional needs amid a busy schedule. Since time is of the essence, having a meal plan ready will help you save a lot of time and effort and will let you follow a healthy diet that focuses on managing PCOD. What's even better is if you have quick and easy recipes to make following the PCOD diet a breeze.





Not sure how to go about it? Dietitian Manpreet just made it very easy for you. On her Instagram page 'womenhealth.pcos', she shares a PCOD diet meal plan that focuses on quick, easy, and nutritious recipes to help manage PCOD effectively.

PCOD Diet for Working Women - An Easy Full-Day Meal Plan

How to Start the Day:

Start your day with an early-morning power-packed kick! Soaked nuts are a great choice, comprising 3-4 munakka (golden raisins), 1 Brazil nut, and 5 almonds. These nuts are not only a tasty morning treat but also provide essential nutrients that support hormone balance.

What to Eat for Breakfast:

Fuel your morning with a plate of power protein poha. This dish is a game-changer, enhancing insulin sensitivity and balancing blood sugar levels. Quick to prepare, it fits seamlessly into the hectic morning routine of a working woman. Click here for a delicious protein-rich poha that we tried and loved.

When Mid-Morning Hunger Strikes:

We always crave a small snack between breakfast and lunch. Snack smartly with a piece of fruit - whether it's papaya, pear, apple, or berries, plus some seeds. This combination not only satisfies your mid-morning cravings but also helps improve insulin sensitivity, a crucial factor in managing PCOD.

What Is the Ideal Lunch:

For a hearty and PCOD-friendly lunch, opt for quinoa pulao loaded with colourful vegetables. Quinoa, a rich source of protein, aids in balancing blood sugar levels and facilitates the absorption of essential micronutrients. This dish is a nutritional powerhouse that aligns perfectly with a busy working woman's schedule.

A healthy diet is important to manage PCOD.

Post-Lunch Drink:

Indulge in a cup of chasteberry tea post-lunch. Chasteberry is known for its ability to boost progesterone levels, a key hormone in PCOD management. This simple addition to your routine can have positive effects on hormonal balance.

What to Do About Evening Craving:

Ditch the unhealthy chaats and go for a delicious alternative - sweet potato chaat. Rich in vitamin B6, sweet potatoes contribute to estrogen detoxification, an important aspect of PCOD management. This snack is not just a tasty treat but a smart choice for women with a busy lifestyle. Click here for an easy and yummy sweet potato chaat recipe.

Dinner Diaries:

As the day winds down, opt for a bowl of jowar daliya with plenty of vegetables. Jowar is packed with bioactive compounds and is known for its weight-loss benefits. This dinner option is not only nutritious but also aligns with the dietary needs of women dealing with PCOD.

Best Way to End The Day:

Wrap up your day with a calming cup of chamomile tea infused with a pinch of nutmeg. This soothing blend helps relieve stress and induces melatonin, promoting better sleep. Adequate sleep is crucial for hormonal balance, making this post-dinner ritual an essential component of the PCOD diet chart. How to make it? Check out our recipe for chamomile tea.





Managing PCOD doesn't have to be an overwhelming task, especially for working women with hectic schedules. By incorporating these quick, easy, and nutritious recipes into your daily routine, you can take significant strides towards better hormonal balance and overall well-being. But remember to consult your healthcare provider before making drastic changes in your diet.

