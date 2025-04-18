In the ever-evolving world of health and fitness, where medicines, tonics, and supplements flood our feeds, the simplest things at home offer the greatest benefits. Kitchen spices, seasonal produce and many natural food options help us digest, detoxify and stay hydrated. Hence, we constantly search for home remedies that can nourish us from within. Enter petha-coconut water drink, a humble blend that boasts great health. Nutritionist and macrobiotic health Coach Shilpa Arora recently took to Instagram to highlight the benefits of this alkalizing beverage.

What Is Petha?

Petha, also known as ash gourd or white pumpkin, got its name from the popular sweet of Agra. The mithai is the candied version of the vegetable, but trust us, it is more than just a sweet. The vegetable is a powerhouse of nutrients and has been a part of traditional medical practice for ages. In Ayurveda, ash gourd is known to calm pitta and vata doshas, supporting balanced functioning of the body.





What Are The Benefits Of Petha?

1. It is cool:

Petha is a hydrating vegetable, with around 96 per cent water content, making it a great ingredient for detoxification.

2. Low in calories:

With minimal calories, sugar, and carbs, this vegetable fits seamlessly into any health-conscious diet

3. Rich in fibre:

Petha's rich fibre content aids digestion and metabolism but also helps keep you full for hours.

4. Naturally alkaline:

Its alkaline nature, combined with a good dose of vitamin C, makes petha an excellent choice for balancing acidity and reducing inflammation in the body.





Photo Credit: Pixabay

What Are The Benefits Of Petha-Coconut Water Drink?

1. Keeps You Hydrated:

Petha has about 96 per cent water, and coconut water is considered nature's electrolyte. Together, they make a perfect combination to keep up the water balance in your body.

2. Aids Weight Loss:

Both petha and coconut water have low calorie and carb content, making for a perfect drink to shed those extra kilos.

3. Boosts Skin Health:

High water content of the ingredients improves hydration and blood-oxygen flow in the cells, leading to well-nourished skin.

4. Gut-Healthy:

Coconut water cools you down, and petha is packed with fibre. Together, they help reduce bloating and boost digestion, improving overall gut health.





How To Make Petha-Coconut Water Drink:

Nutritionist Shilpa Arora shared the recipe for this super healthy drink. Here's what you need to do.





Step 1. Peel and cut the petha into small cubes.

Step 2. Deseed them and transfer to a blender.

Step 3. Add a glass of coconut water.

Step 4. Blend until you get a clear texture. You can also replace coconut water with regular water.

Step 5. Pour it into a glass and drink.

When Should You Drink Petha-Coconut Water?

Shilpa Arora suggests drinking one glass of juice per day for 15 days to feel the difference. But we suggest consulting an expert for personalised dosage as it may vary as per your age, gender, health condition and various other factors. Eat mindfully and stay fit!