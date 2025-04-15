Getting your kids to eat healthy food can feel like a task. You put in the effort but to no avail. If you are a parent, you would too find ways to sneak veggies into pasta sauce or replace processed chips with vegetable chips. But here's something you might not have tried yet, ragi flour. This humble millet is a nutritional powerhouse, especially for growing kids. It has all the benefits, the kind you would want to have in your kids' diet. So, if you're looking for smart and tasty ways to use it, here are some easy ways to get started.





Health Benefits Of Ragi Flour

1. Loaded with Calcium

Ragi is one of the best non-dairy calcium sources, giving you 344 mg per 100g. This makes it great for strong bones and teeth. Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr Anju Sood recommends ragi porridge as a daily calcium booster for kids.

2. Controls Diabetes

With a low glycemic index, ragi help control blood sugar and keep digestion steady. Dr Sood suggests adding it to breakfast or lunch to manage cravings throughout the day.

3. Slows Skin Ageing

Ragi's amino acids help fight wrinkles and sagging, keeping skin youthful. It's also a natural Vitamin D source, which supports calcium absorption and vitality.

4. Battles Anemia

Ragi is rich in iron, and sprouting it increases Vitamin C for better absorption. Pair ragi dosa or balls with veggies and lime or sambar for maximum benefit.

5. Relaxes Body

Tryptophan and amino acids in ragi act as natural relaxants for anxiety and insomnia. It's even helpful for migraines, and ragi cookies are the easiest to make.

6. Supports Weight Loss

High fibre in ragi keeps you full longer and curbs unnecessary snacking. Dr Sood says eating it in the morning helps stabilize blood sugar and appetite.

5 Smart Ways To Add Ragi Flour To Your Child's Diet

1. Ragi Pancakes

Instead of using your regular pancake mix, swap a portion of it with ragi flour. The texture will remain soft and with a little jaggery or banana, your child won't even notice the difference. Top it with fruits or drizzle a little honey for a healthy breakfast.

2. Add It To Rotis Or Parathas

Mix a little bit of ragi flour into your regular atta while making rotis or parathas. It blends well, adds a little nutty flavour and boosts the nutritional value without changing the texture much. The best part is that it's perfect for school tiffins too.

3. Ragi Dosa

Make an instant dosa or cheela by mixing ragi flour with rice flour, curd, and spices. Add grated vegetables to make it look more appealing and colourful. Serve it with chutney or ketchup and it's done!





4. Mix Into Their Baked Treats

Are you making cookies or cakes at home? Swap a part of the maida with ragi flour. It adds a lovely earthy taste and makes desserts a little more wholesome. Try it with chocolate chips or mashed bananas to sweeten it up.

5. Use Homemade Daliyas

Ragi daliya is a classic, but you can give it a twist with milk, cardamom, and jaggery. Serve it warm for breakfast or as an evening snack. It is filling, nutritious and super delicious!