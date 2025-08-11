Parineeti Chopra is not just a regular foodie - she's an experimental foodie. As much as she enjoys classic treats, she's not afraid to taste unusual flavour combinations. For instance, she recently posted about relishing Shakshouka with a unique desi twist. Instead of eggs, her version of this popular delicacy contained idlis. Sounds fascinating, doesn't it? Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the fusion dish. In the photo, four idlis can be seen placed on a reddish saucy base. "Shakshouka Idli for life," she wrote on it. Take a look below:

Before this, Parineeti Chopra posted about savouring a desi-style burrito. The regular ingredients were swapped with a variety of healthy alternatives to prepare this wholesome roll. Instead of the usual tortilla, jowar roti was used. Brown rice was added in place of white rice. The burrito also contained rajma, spinach, tomatoes, green chillies, Greek yoghurt, Parmesan cheese, and spices. The actress seemed to be quite proud of eating such a healthy treat. Read more about Parineeti Chopra's desi burrito.

In the past, Parineeti Chopra revealed how she gave the famous avocado toast a desi twist. She shared a video in which she is seen assembling the unique dish. After she topped a piece of gluten-free toast with avocado, she dipped it in sambar. Yes, you read that right! That's not all. She also added some imli chutney on top later. In the caption, the actress wrote, "New cuisine unlocked." Watch Parineeti Chopra's full foodie video here.





We can't wait to see what fusion dish Parineeti Chopra comes up with next!





