People usually cut down on sweets to reduce weight. While this may be an easy strategy, some fats are needed by the body for a variety of reasons other than increasing weight. Especially during winters, the body requires an extra dose of food that is richer in healthy fats. These foods help us keep the body adequately warm from within. Also, fats perform several other functions, including making the body able to assimilate vitamins and other nutrients. The four vital vitamins A, D, E and K are fat soluble. What it means is that these nutrients will only be used by the body in presence of healthy fats.





Here are the foods which will provide you with your daily intake of healthy fats. Also, in absence of healthy fats, people tend to experience fatigue, skin and hair problems. Fats are also vital for hormonal balance and boosting immunity.

7 Health Fat Rich Foods You Need In Winter

1.Eggs

Besides repairing your body tissues, eggs are also rich in healthy fats. Health experts suggest: an adult can eat as much as two eggs a day on a regular basis. Eggs contain a variety of vitamins and minerals like choline, a nutrient the brain needs but 90 percent of people don't get enough of it.

2.Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, trout, mackerel, sardines, and herring are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Regular fatty fish consumption may enhance cognitive function and help regulate blood sugar levels.

3.Nuts

Nuts are a great source of healthy fats, fibre and plant-based protein. Studies show that people who eat nuts have a lower risk of obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

4.Yoghurt

It has all the important nutrients as any other high-fat dairy product. Yoghurt improves digestion and may even help with weight management.

5.Edible oil

Most of us use either coconut, groundnut or mustard oil to cook our food. So these oils are a great and invisible source of healthy fats. Invisible because often we don't see them as a supplier of nutrients but only as a regular ingredient with not much benefit. They are also a great source of minerals.





6.Chia Seeds

Despite their small size, chia seeds are an excellent source of nutrients and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. They are also great antioxidants and fibre source, besides being rich in iron and calcium.

7.Cheese or Butter

You can have cheese or butter in your toast, vegetables, dal or chapatis. Cheese contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin K-2 in great amounts.