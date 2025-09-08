Open any Indian kitchen drawer and chances are you will find a dabba lovingly reserved for dry fruits. Whether tossed into meals or eaten as part of a morning wellness ritual, dry fruits are pantry staples across the globe. But in India, they carry a deeper meaning and are rooted in nostalgia and everyday wisdom. From your dadi handing you soaked almonds for sharper memory to your nani recommending soaked anjeer for smoother digestion, these age-old practices are still relevant today.





But here comes the modern-day dilemma: which one is healthier - soaked almonds or soaked anjeer? Which dry fruit truly deserves a spot in your daily diet?





If you are confused, you are not alone. In this feature, we will help you decode the nutritional benefits and age-old wisdom behind these two superfoods, so that you can make the right choice for your health.

Soaked Almonds Vs Soaked Anjeer: Nutritional Comparison

Nutrient Soaked Almonds Soaked Anjeer (Figs) Calories 170 kcal 84 kcal Protein 6 g 1 g Fibre 3.5 g 3.7 g Calcium 75 mg 35 mg Magnesium 76 mg 17 mg Antioxidants Vitamin E, Flavonoids Polyphenols, Flavonoids

Health Benefits Of Soaked Almonds:

1. Improves Brain Function:

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recommends soaked and peeled almonds for better cognitive health. "Soaked peeled almonds stand a clear winner. The skin contains tannins that inhibit nutrient absorption."

2. Supports Heart Health:

Almonds are rich in monounsaturated fats and magnesium, which help regulate blood pressure and cholesterol.

3. Aids Weight Loss:

Ayurveda suggests almonds curb appetite due to their healthy fats. A handful of soaked almonds can help manage cravings and support metabolism.

4. Enhances Skin Health:

Vitamin E and antioxidants in almonds promote glowing skin and reduce signs of ageing.

5. Improves Digestibility:

Soaking reduces phytic acid and makes almonds easier to chew and digest.





Health Benefits Of Soaked Anjeer:

1. Boosts Digestive Health:

Soaked anjeer is rich in soluble and insoluble fibre. Nutritionist and Macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora recommends it for relieving constipation and bloating.

2. Supports Heart Health:

Figs help reduce triglycerides and blood pressure. Their antioxidants protect blood vessels from oxidative damage.

3. Regulates Blood Sugar:

Despite their sweetness, figs have a low glycaemic index. Bangalore-based nutritionist Anju Sood explains, "Figs are tremendously high on fibre, which ensures sugar is not immediately released into the system."

4. Aids Weight Management:

Fibre in figs keeps you full longer, curbing snacking and supporting weight control.

5. Improves Bone Health:

Figs are a good source of calcium and magnesium, especially beneficial for women with deficiencies.

6. Balances Hormones:

Figs are known to support reproductive health and hormonal balance, especially in women with PCOD or PMS.

7. Anti-Ageing Properties:

Polyphenols and flavonoids in figs help fight oxidative stress and improve skin texture.





Photo Credit: iStock

Soaked Almonds Vs Soaked Anjeer: Which Dry Fruit Wins The Wellness Race?

When it comes to choosing between soaked almonds and soaked anjeer, it is not a battle; it is, instead, a balancing act. Both are nutritional powerhouses, but they serve different purposes in your wellness journey.

1. For sharper focus and brain support...

Go for soaked almonds. Rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats, they boost cognitive function and memory.

2. For bloating or constipation...

Choose soaked anjeer. Figs are loaded with fibre and act as natural laxatives.

3. For skin glow and anti-ageing...

Soaked anjeer takes the lead with its antioxidant diversity.

4. For weight management...

Figs win again. Their fibre promotes satiety and regulates sugar.

5. For heart health...

Both are excellent. Almonds lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, while figs reduce triglycerides.

6. For bone strength...

It is a tie. Almonds offer calcium and phosphorus, whereas, figs provide calcium and magnesium.

Quick Takeaway:

Choose almonds for brain, skin, and heart health.

Choose anjeer for digestion, hormonal balance, and weight loss.

Combine both for a balanced wellness boost.

How To Soak Almonds:

Soak a handful of almonds in water overnight.

Peel the skin in the morning.

Eat on an empty stomach or add to smoothies, oats, or salads.

Expert Tip: Peeling reduces Pitta-aggravating properties and improves nutrient absorption.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Soak Anjeer:

Soak 2-3 dried figs in half a cup of water overnight.

Eat first thing in the morning.

Can be blended with milk or added to smoothies and desserts.

Bonus: Do not discard the soaking water. It contains soluble fibre and antioxidants.

Can You Eat Both At The Same Time?

Yes. Experts recommend combining 2-3 soaked almonds with 1-2 soaked figs for a balanced dose of:

Protein

Fibre

Healthy fats

Antioxidants

Essential minerals

This combination supports digestion, immunity, heart health, and energy levels.

How Many Soaked Almonds And Figs Can You Eat Daily?

Almonds: 6-8 soaked and peeled

Figs: 2-3 soaked

However, the ideal quantity depends on individual health conditions. It is best to consult a nutritionist for personalised guidance.

Can Diabetics Eat Soaked Almonds And Anjeer?

Yes, but in moderation.

Almonds help regulate blood sugar due to magnesium and fibre.

Figs slow sugar absorption due to high fibre, making them safe when limited to 2-3 pieces.

Do They Help In Weight Loss?

Almonds help curb appetite and boost metabolism.

Figs promote satiety and regulate sugar levels.

Both are effective when paired with a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

What Is The Best Time To Eat Soaked Almonds And Anjeer?

According to nutritionists, the best time is morning on an empty stomach. This ensures maximum absorption of nutrients and digestive benefits.

Dry Fruit Myths You Should Stop Believing:

Myth: Soaking almonds removes nutrients.

Truth: It enhances absorption by reducing anti-nutrients like phytic acid.





Myth: Figs are bad for diabetics.

Truth: In moderation, soaked figs can help regulate blood sugar due to their fibre content.

Photo Credit: iStock

Precautions Before You Soak The Dry Fruits And Snack:

1. Stick to recommended portions:

Overconsumption can lead to excess calorie intake or sugar spikes.

2. Check for allergies:

Almonds are tree nuts and may trigger allergic reactions. Consult your doctor if unsure.

3. Diabetic-friendly, but in moderation:

Figs contain natural sugars. Diabetics should monitor their intake and blood sugar levels.

4. Dental hygiene matters:

Figs can be sticky and cling to teeth. Rinse your mouth after eating to prevent plaque buildup.

5. Soak safely:

Use clean, filtered water. Do not soak dry fruits for more than 8-10 hours and refrigerate in warmer climates.

The Bottom Line:

In the soaked almond vs soaked anjeer debate, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. Both are nutritional powerhouses with unique strengths. Whether you are chasing better digestion, glowing skin, or sharper focus, these soaked superfoods have got you covered.

So, why choose one when you can enjoy both? Add them to your morning routine and let your body thank you in more ways than one.