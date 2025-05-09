Summer is in full swing. The sun is unforgiving, the fans are no help, and the ACs are doing their best to keep us from melting. Whether it is sipping on nimbu pani or piling up on water-rich fruits, most of us are just trying to feel a little less roasted. If you grew up hearing your dadis and nanis rattle off a list of foods to avoid in summer, you probably remember dry fruits and nuts being one of them. Yes, we get it—they are tasty, full of nutrients, and honestly make the perfect snack. But have you ever stopped to think about why they are such a no-no when the temperatures soar? Let us break it down for you.





Why You Should Avoid Having Dry Nuts In Summer

Blame it on the body heat. That sluggish, overheated feeling we get in summer is often linked to what we eat. According to dietitian Shweta J Panchal, dry nuts like almonds and cashews might make it worse. “If you experience frequent indigestion, acne, or inflammation in your body, then dry nuts can make it worse.” They might be great in winter, but in scorching heat, they can mess with your gut and skin.

Why?

It all comes down to their natural makeup. The expert explains that “these dry nuts have a little more natural sugar or natural oil content, that makes them healthy in nature.” While that is usually a good thing, in summer, it adds to your internal heat. So instead of helping your body cool down, they can make things worse by triggering acidity, inflammation, and digestive issues.

How To Eat Nuts In Summer

Not ready to give them up entirely? You do not have to. Dietitian Shweta J Panchal suggests a simple tweak: soak your nuts overnight before eating them. This works especially well for those dealing with acid reflux, bloating, or poor digestion. It makes the nuts easier to digest and a little less heavy on your system.

Foods To Have In Summer To Keep Your Body Cool

If you are someone who already struggles with heat-related digestive problems, it is better to skip the dry nuts and go for these cooling foods for summer instead. These will keep your digestion in check and help your body stay naturally cool.

1. Coconut Water

Coconut water is your best friend in hot weather. It cools the body from the inside and helps balance out acidity in the stomach. Think of it as nature's electrolyte drink for summer.

2. Yoghurt

Dahi is not just tasty—it is packed with gut-friendly bacteria. It keeps your stomach calm and helps food digest better. One bowl a day can seriously help manage summer bloating and uneasiness.

3. Cooling Herbs

Herbs like mint, peppermint, and chamomile can cool your system down. A warm cup of peppermint or chamomile tea can work wonders if your stomach feels acidic or uneasy.

4. Water-Rich Fruits And Veggies

Fruits like watermelon and strawberries, and veggies like cucumber and celery, are full of water. They help your body stay hydrated and cool, especially when the heat just does not let up.





So if you are someone who feels the heat from the inside out, maybe skip the dry nuts this summer and go for cooling, gut-friendly options instead. Your stomach and skin will thank you.